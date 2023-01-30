Read full article on original website
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination is so controversial
The biggest surprise of the 2023 Oscar nominations, Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress nod, has sparked controversy within the Academy and raised questions of whether campaign rules were violated. Could the actress' nomination actually be revoked as a result? Here's what you need to know: What's with all the hubbub over Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination? Leading up to this year's Oscar nominations, Andrea Riseborough didn't appear to have any chance of earning a Best Actress nod. She played an alcoholic in the fairly obscure indie movie To Leslie, which grossed less than $30,000 in theaters, and she wasn't nominated at any of the...
Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever
You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
Arsenio Hall’s Biggest Regret Involves Casting Will Smith
If not for his back-to-back blockbusters in the 90s, Will Smith’s career might not have shined as brightly as it did. After he took his first steps into the industry with The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith already gained recognition in the television world. It is, however, Michael Bay’s Bad Boys that accelerated the rise of Will Smith. In 1995, Michael Bay, albeit his first time as a director, took on the arduous task of making blockbuster brilliance with Bad Boys and he did just that and much more.
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’
Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?
Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Clint Eastwood Said 1 John Wayne Performance Was ‘Brilliant’ Because ‘He Wasn’t Afraid to Play the Flat-Out Racism’
Western star Clint Eastwood once explained why John Wayne's fearlessness contributed to one of the most 'brilliant' performances of his career.
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
