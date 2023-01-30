ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Week

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination is so controversial

The biggest surprise of the 2023 Oscar nominations, Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress nod, has sparked controversy within the Academy and raised questions of whether campaign rules were violated. Could the actress' nomination actually be revoked as a result? Here's what you need to know:  What's with all the hubbub over Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination? Leading up to this year's Oscar nominations, Andrea Riseborough didn't appear to have any chance of earning a Best Actress nod. She played an alcoholic in the fairly obscure indie movie To Leslie, which grossed less than $30,000 in theaters, and she wasn't nominated at any of the...
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
netflixjunkie.com

Arsenio Hall’s Biggest Regret Involves Casting Will Smith

If not for his back-to-back blockbusters in the 90s, Will Smith’s career might not have shined as brightly as it did. After he took his first steps into the industry with The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith already gained recognition in the television world. It is, however, Michael Bay’s Bad Boys that accelerated the rise of Will Smith. In 1995, Michael Bay, albeit his first time as a director, took on the arduous task of making blockbuster brilliance with Bad Boys and he did just that and much more.
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
thedigitalfix.com

Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...

