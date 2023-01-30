Read full article on original website
Taylor Lautner Reveals Moment He Knew Girlfriend Taylor Swift and Kanye West Weren't in Skit at VMAs 2009
Taylor Lautner is revealing his major regret from his relationship with his ex Taylor Swift. The Twilight actor admits he wasn't thinking straight at first when Kanye West infamously grabbed the microphone from the singer at the 2009 VMAs while she was accepting the award for best female video of the year.
'Orange Is the New Black' Star Snags New Netflix Murder-Mystery Drama Series
The next Shondaland series for Netflix will feature a familiar face for subscribers. Uzo Aduba, who won two Emmys for her work on Orange Is The New Black, will star in The Residence, a new series from Scandal writer Paul William Davies. Shondaland's other Netflix hits include Bridgerton and the limited series Inventing Anna.
Phil McGraw Reveals Why 'Dr. Phil' Is Ending
Dr. Phil McGraw is bidding farewell to the long-running daytime series Dr. Phil. McGraw opened up about his decision to step back from his iconic series in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on the heels of the announcement that Dr. Phil would be coming to an end at the conclusion of its 21st season later this year.
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her
Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
'1923' Season 2: 'Yellowstone' Prequel Fate Revealed at Paramount+
The history of the Duttons will continue to play out on the small screen. Paramount+ has officially renewed its Yellowstone prequel series 1923 for a second season after the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring drama scored massive ratings throughout the first half of its debut season. Deadline confirmed the news early Friday morning, though details about the upcoming season were not shared at this time. The renewal came just days before 1923 returns Sunday with a new episode.
LL Cool J Reacts to 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end. The spinoff of NCIS will conclude its run on CBS after 322 episodes across 14 seasons. According to the announcement, the series finale is planned for May 14 on CBS, followed by on-demand and streaming on Paramount+ the next day. A spinoff...
'That '90s Show' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix
Netflix is heading back to Point Place for more of That '90s Show. The That '70s Show spinoff has officially been renewed for a 16-episode Season 2, the streamer announced Friday, coming off of an incredibly successful first season. That '90s Show premiered its first season on Jan. 19 and skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's most popular English television show list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed, according to the streamer.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Casts Kilbride's Son
Ahead of its Season 14 return, NCIS: Los Angeles has cast a new actor who will be portraying Hollace Kilbride's son. TV Line reports that Christoper Gorham (Ugly Betty, The Lincoln Lawyer) Alex Kilbride. The outlet added that Gorham's debut is said to be "a rocky reunion" for the father and son. Notably, it was previously revealed that Marilu Henner will be guest-starring as Kilbride's ex-wife, Elizabeth. However, the two guest actors will not appear on-screen together, as their episodes are separate.
Lauren London Gets Honest About Jonah Hill Relationship in Netflix's 'You People'
Lauren London is getting real about her relationship with Jonah Hill in their new Netflix film You People. The 38-year-old actress recently spoke to Haper's Bazaar and admitted she was nervous about playing Hill's love interest in the movie. She was approached to play the role by director Kenya Barris who is the creator of the ABC series black-ish and a writer of the successful 2017 movie Girls Trip.
Shania Twain Debuts Long Platinum Blonde Hair in Bold Transformation
Shania Twain marked the release of her new album, Queen of Me, this past Wednesday. The country superstar appeared on the red carpet at Republic Records' release party with a surprising new look. While Twain has sported some wild hair in recent years, including a shorter pink look and a black mohawk, her blonde look is a stark difference.
Salma Hayek Talks Being Drafted for the Olympics at 9 Years Old
Salma Hayek has had a very successful career as an actress. But the 56-year-old came very close to being an Olympic star. While appearing on NBC News' Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Hayek revealed that she was drafted for the Olympics at the age of 9. "I didn't want a...
Melinda Dillon, 'A Christmas Story' and 'Close Encounters' Mom, Dead at 83
Melinda Dillon, best known as Ralphie's mom in A Christmas Story and her Oscar-nominated turns in Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice, has died. The actress' family confirmed her passing back on Jan. 9, closing her life at 83. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dillon started...
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 3)
February is here, and the first weekend of the month will be marked by new arrivals for Netflix subscribers. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will dip into its February 2023 content list to bring subscribers seven new series and films. This weekend's lineup includes two licensed titles and five Netflix original series and films, with the content catalogue growing with additions like the anticipated Elite adaptation Class and the new original film True Spirit.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Daphne and Velma Had 'Steamy' Kiss Cut From 'Scooby-Doo'
Sarah Michelle Gellar is spilling the tea on a "steamy" deleted scene between her character Daphne and Linda Cardellini's character Velma in the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie. The Wolf Pack actress opened up about the original cut of the James Gunn film during the viewer question and answer section of Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when asked about a rumored "relationship on the side" between the two Mystery Inc. members.
Shania Twain Reveals She Was 'Pretty Much Dying' Amid Serious COVID-19 Battle
Details about her COVID-19 battle in another interview this week. In a sitdown with Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe, published on Wednesday, Twain said she was "pretty much dying" at one point in her ordeal. Twain, 57, has been busy promoting her new album, Queen of Me, her first since 2017's Now and just her second since 2002.
