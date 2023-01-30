ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Officials: Whale dies after washing ashore at Lido Beach

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Officials say a humpback whale died after washing ashore at Lido Beach early Monday.

VIDEO: See drone footage of the whale

According to officials, the whale was an adult male about 35 feet long.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin says this is the first time in four years that a whale washed up onto the beach.

"This is a sad day down on the South Shore, this is something you don't want to see," Clavin says.

The town supervisor says a team of marine biologists will perform a necropsy on the whale to determine how it died.

The town put up a fence around the whale so it would remain undisturbed.

Once the marine biologists finish the necropsy, the whale will be buried somewhere on the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvZMO_0kWLSwfi00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Mother, Son Lose Everything In Port Chester House Fire: Here's How To Help

A mother and son lost who lost all of their belongings in a Westchester County house fire are now seeking help from the community in rebuilding their lives. The blaze happened on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, around 6:40 p.m., when firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half-story home in Port Chester on Soundview Street that had caught on fire, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.
PORT CHESTER, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island teen riding bike dies after being hit by car

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old Syossett teen has died two weeks after being hit by a car. The Nassau County Police Department says Benjamin Daggett was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. He was hit by a 2017 Nissan being driveN by a 54-year-old man who was heading southbound and turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal

Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

135K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy