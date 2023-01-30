American Christmas experience raises over $80K for Mount Vernon nonprofits
American Christmas' experience tour in Westchester has raised more than $80,000 for Mount Vernon nonprofit organizations.
The Mount Vernon Boys and Girls Club, Northeast STEM Starter Academy and the Youth Community Outreach Program all benefitted from the profits generated off of this Christmas experience.
American Christmas is a company that has been creating the world's most iconic holiday displays for more than 50 years
