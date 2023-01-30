ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

American Christmas experience raises over $80K for Mount Vernon nonprofits

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8vpj_0kWLSvmz00

American Christmas' experience tour in Westchester has raised more than $80,000 for Mount Vernon nonprofit organizations.

The Mount Vernon Boys and Girls Club, Northeast STEM Starter Academy and the Youth Community Outreach Program all benefitted from the profits generated off of this Christmas experience.

American Christmas is a company that has been creating the world's most iconic holiday displays for more than 50 years

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

Could New York lead in movement for reparations?

After over 200 years of slavery in America and its ripple effects of centuries of continued systemic racism, the calls for reparations have intensified across the country. Amid efforts in multiple states to sort out reparations for Black Americans, state Sen. Jabari Brisport believes that New York can be a leader in compensating and reversing the damage of slavery. The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus member is the sponsor of a bill in the state Senate that would form a reparations commission to study the harm slavery brought to the state and the multiple avenues of restitution for Black New Yorkers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 12

News 12

135K+
Followers
46K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy