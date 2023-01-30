Oyster Bay officials announce $1 million in grants for small businesses

Some major funding is headed to small businesses in Nassau.



Officials in the Town of Oyster Bay announced $1 million in grants. The first round of funding is to be awarded as part of the “Oyster Bay Forward” grant program.



Its goal is to help small businesses and nonprofits that were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The Town has been working tirelessly to help these businesses and not-for-profits stay afloat, get back on their feet safely and effectively,” said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. "Small businesses need and deserve all the help we can provide them."



Learn more about how to apply for funding through the Oyster Bay Forward here .

