A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Mayor Lungo-Koehn delivers the 2023 State of the City AddressThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
communityadvocate.com
Laurie Shannon-Peaslee, 63, of Westborough
– In Loving Memory with teary eyes and broken hearts, we sadly announce that Laurie Ann Shannon-Peaslee, 63, of Westborough, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2023, at Umass Medical Center, as a result of complications during her courageous fight with cancer. She was surrounded in her last minutes by her adoring husband of 23+ years, William A. Peaslee (former longtime resident of Hopkinton), her loving parents, Robert and Lois (DeSantis) Shannon of Milford; her sister-in-law, Beverly Mulkey of Northborough, and close friends, Kim Knox and Rick Souza of Milford.
communityadvocate.com
Marion D. Sokolowski, 95, of Shrewsbury
– Marion D. (Trotto) Sokolowski, 95, lifelong Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in the comfort of her home, with her loving family at her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles W. Sokolowski, in 1991; and their children, Charles W. Sokolowski, Jr., Ann, and Lucy Sokolowski.
communityadvocate.com
Juan A. Vazquez, 88, of Marlborough
– Juan A. Vazquez, 88, of Marlborough died Saturday January 28, 2023 at Marlborough Hospital. He was the husband of the late Aurea Santiago who died in 2015. He was born, raised, and educated in Guayama, Puerto Rico; and was the son of the late Jose Antonio and Matilda Vazquez.
communityadvocate.com
Lawrence M. LaChance, 66, of Grafton
– Lawrence “Larry” M. LaChance, 66, of Grafton, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the comfort of his home. Larry is survived by his loving wife of forty-three years, Sandra J. (Bonin) LaChance; their daughter, Melissa R. Aiksnoras and her husband James, and their children, Ava and Austin; a brother, Michael LaChance of Auburn; a sister Patricia Boucher of Worcester; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother and a sister, Kenneth LaChance, and Donna LaChance.
communityadvocate.com
Janet J. Okerberg, 87, of Shrewsbury
– Janet J. Okerberg, 87, formerly of Cherry Valley, died Monday, January 30, 2023 at Shrewsbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 40 Julio Drive, Shrewsbury. Her husband, John F Okerberg, died in 2008. She leaves two daughters, Shirley Hebert of Worcester and Brenda Conlon and her husband Dennis of Hudson; a sister, Carol Cofelice of Medway; seven grandchildren, Danielle Pepin and Scott Majeska of New Jersey, Jennifer (Conlon) Trejo and Eddy of Rhode Island, Scott Conlon of Florida, Maureen Prince and Garrett of California, Katie, Jake and Jessie Ewasiak, all of British Columbia; a great grandson , Max ; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three children, Raymond L. Aker, Sandra Ewasiak and Michael T. Aker; and a brother, Harold McNutt. She was born in Leicester, daughter of Alice Rainsford.
communityadvocate.com
Allan J. Putelis Jr., 37, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Allan J. Putelis, Jr., 37, died suddenly on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He is survived by his daughter, Kailiegh A. Putelis of Sutton; his fiancée, Nicole L. Fornal of Quinebaug, CT, and her children; the mother of his daughter, Lindsey A. Cellucci of Sutton; his parents, Allan J. and Heide A. (Labonte) Putelis Sr. of Shrewsbury; his brother, Jason A. Putelis and his wife Brooke of Auburn; a nephew and a niece, Jack Putelis and Brynn Putelis, both of Auburn; uncles and aunts, Randy Putelis of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Paul Labonte and his wife Marion of Tucson, AZ, and Betty Messina and her husband George of San Francisco, CA; and several cousins.
communityadvocate.com
Mohamed Moselhy, 62, of Shrewsbury
“And we surely test you with something of fear and hunger and loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient.” Quran 2:155. Shrewsbury – While the Quran teaches us not to lose hope or be sad, we can’t help but feel heartbroken at the sudden loss of a dear husband, father and friend. Mohamed Moselhy, age 62 of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, passed away on Monday January 30th 2023. Beloved husband to Gwen (Johnson), proud father to Noah and Zayn, sibling to Titi, Saleh, Adil, Zaynab, Hussein, Emad, Ahmad and Fatma, son of the late Abdullah Moselhy and Anisa Ragab, uncle to many nieces and nephews, son in law to John and Kathleen Johnson and brother in law to Nathan Johnson.
communityadvocate.com
Trex Film Plastics collections postponed
WESTBOROUGH – Due to this weekend’s forecast, the Trex Film Plastics collection drive scheduled for Saturday, Feb, 4, has been canceled. “We are concerned about the health and safety of our volunteers since exposure to the cold for even a short period of time may cause frostbite and other harmful effects,” said Sharad Mehta, chair of the Committee of the Environment for Westborough Rotary. “We are working with the Kohl’s management to figure out when we can have our next collection drive.”
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police log, Feb. 3 edition
12:26 a.m. Olde Hickory Path. Extra patrols/house checks. 7:50 a.m. Upton Rd. Accident property damage. 9:03 a.m. Denny/Ruggles Sts. Traffic/motor vehicle. 9:36 a.m. Chauncy St. Extra patrols/house checks. 11:44 a.m. Valente Dr. Extra patrols/house checks. 11:52 a.m. Bridge St. Erratic operator. 2:08 p.m. W Main/Ruggles Sts. Traffic/motor vehicle. 2:56 p.m....
communityadvocate.com
Church to host mini-concert with piano and organ
WESTBOROUGH – Jim and Linda Duncan will present the difference between a piano and organ with a mini-concert on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Congregational Church of Westborough, 57 West Main St. The Duncans are professional musicians who perform all over New England.
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Feb. 3 edition
2:54 a.m. Pleasant St. Ambulance – medical. 9:35 a.m. Worcester St. Road rage. 12:23 p.m. Main St. Ambulance – medical. 1:26 p.m. Providence Rd./King St. Motor vehicle stop. 1:51 p.m. Duxbury Rd. Ambulance – medical. 4:22 p.m. Worcester St. Motor vehicle stop. 7:47 p.m. Upton St. Suspicious...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough boys varsity hockey team outlasts Westborough
MARLBOROUGH — In a battle between two well-matched teams at Navin Arena on Feb. 1, the Marlborough boys hockey team defeated the Westborough Rangers by a score of 4-1. The score remained close for much of the game. Teddy Miller’s goal gave Westborough an early lead, but after a goal by Marlborough’s Thomas Cashman late in the first period, the game was tied 1-1.
communityadvocate.com
‘State of the City’ is strong, says Marlborough mayor
MARLBOROUGH – Mayor Arthur Vigeant presented a positive outlook in his 11th “State of the City” address on Jan. 23. In a 10-minute speech at the start of the City Council meeting, Vigeant said the state of the city “could not be stronger” as the city continues to attract businesses.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough resident, athletic trainer charged for alleged assault
NORTHBOROUGH – A Northborough resident faces charges after he allegedly had inappropriate contact with youth athletes while he was the athletic trainer at Lowell High School. Damon Amato, 32, has been arraigned on three counts of indecent assault and battery on persons over the age of 14. According to...
communityadvocate.com
Willard Clock Museum awards first Gow scholarship
GRAFTON – As part of a longterm plan to support the study of horology — or the study of time and timekeepers — and aid those working toward a professional career in clockmaking, the family of former Willard House and Clock Museum conservator David G. Gow and the museum have announced the first Gow scholarship recipient.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Feb. 3 edition
7:48 a.m. Boylston St. Accident with injury. 10:29 a.m. Holden St. Assaults. 2:10 p.m. Main St. Animal complaint. 2:27 p.m. Gold St. Well-being check. 2:52 p.m. Main St. Dispute. 4:51 p.m. Summer/Main Sts. Suspicious person/MV. 5:09 p.m. Oak St. Harassment. 9:49 p.m. Lake St. Suspicious person/MV. Saturday, Jan. 21. 2:02...
communityadvocate.com
Mini-golf returns to the Westborough library
WESTBOROUGH – Mini-golf is coming to the Westborough Public Library for the first time in six years. “Putt Fore the Library” will take place on Feb. 3 and 4. On those two days, the library will be converted into a giant indoor 18-hole mini-golf course. Hours will be...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough police log, Feb. 3 edition
1:56 a.m. Arrested, Kennedy Saul, 55, of 399 Millham St., Marlborough, for speeding in viol special regulation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08% 2nd offense, fail to stop for police. 8:36 a.m. Solomon Pond Rd. Animal calls. 10:57 a.m. Assabet Hill Cir. Ambulance. 4:07 p.m. Hudson St. Ambulance.
communityadvocate.com
Trial of Luis Santos in 2019 Hudson murder concludes
HUDSON – The trial of Luis Santos, 26, related to the death of Karla Rodriguez in 2019 has come to a close. Luis Santos was indicted with murder and carrying a firearm without a license. Santos’ trial before a jury in Middlesex County Superior Court began on Jan. 19...
communityadvocate.com
ARHS hockey team honors fallen Northborough hero
NORTHBOROUGH – Family and hockey were two of Brian Arsenault’s great loves, and it was fitting that the Algonquin Regional High School boys hockey team’s annual tribute took place on Senior Night. Before the Titans’ game against North Middlesex at North Star Arena on Feb. 1, Algonquin’s...
