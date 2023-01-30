Long Island Restaurant Week: Casa Rustica, Cena, Ruvo

Long Island Restaurant Week is underway, and News 12 is highlighting participating locations every day this week.

Today we're taking you to some great spots -- with tasty Italian dishes!

First up is Casa Rustica, which has a delicious food and wine options for diners to try in Smithtown. From mouth-watering meatballs to good steak served with asparagus – it’s the perfect spot.

Next, there’s Cena in Westbury. Enjoy an espresso martini and orecchiette dish served with sautéed broccoli rabe and sweet or hot sausage.

There’s also Ruvo in Greenlawn that has food including their mozzarella di fresca appetizer - and don't forget a slice of cheesecake to finish the night off!

Long Island Restaurant week runs through Sunday.