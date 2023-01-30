ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

Long Island Restaurant Week: Casa Rustica, Cena, Ruvo

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Csc6P_0kWLSKZS00

Long Island Restaurant Week is underway, and News 12 is highlighting participating locations every day this week.

Today we're taking you to some great spots -- with tasty Italian dishes!

First up is Casa Rustica, which has a delicious food and wine options for diners to try in Smithtown. From mouth-watering meatballs to good steak served with asparagus – it’s the perfect spot.

Next, there’s Cena in Westbury. Enjoy an espresso martini and orecchiette dish served with sautéed broccoli rabe and sweet or hot sausage.

There’s also Ruvo in Greenlawn that has food including their mozzarella di fresca appetizer - and don't forget a slice of cheesecake to finish the night off!

Long Island Restaurant week runs through Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Guide: Warming centers around Long Island

Warming centers are open around Long Island to help residents during the current wave of dangerously cold temperatures. February 2-February 5: Open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. February 2: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. February 3: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. February 4: Open 8:00...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Housing: Where the Rentals Are in Huntington

Editor’s Note: With housing a perennial topic of debate in Huntington, but with Gov. Kathy Hochul pressuring communities to create more, we’re taking a look at various aspects of the issue in Huntington with a series of articles throughout the year. It is clear that Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
eastendbeacon.com

An Angry Reception for New Mattituck Hotel Plan

Pictured Above: A rendering of the proposed Mattituck hotel by GSA Architects. More than 100 people tried to cram into the basement of the Mattituck-Laurel Library Monday evening, Jan. 30, filled with pointed questions about a proposed new 121-room resort hotel on the site of the former Capital One headquarters on the Main Road in Mattituck.
MATTITUCK, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Proposed Milky Ways ice cream shop to be discussed at Islip public hearing

The Town of Islip’s planning board will find out Tuesday, Feb. 8, when it conducts a public hearing to discuss a proposed Milky Ways Ice Cream Cereal Bar in Hauppauge. The specialty ice cream chain announced on Instagram earlier this month that they’re opening a shop in Hauppauge, as well as in Rocky Point, which is part of Brookhaven Town. The proposed Hauppauge location is on the west side of Wheeler Road, just north of Veterans Memorial Highway.
ISLIP, NY
longislandadvance.net

Drift 82 owners continue pitch to keep summer tent

Since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, many local businesses have been permitted to utilize outdoor space under temporary structures to offset the loss of indoor business and allow diners a safe space to patron their businesses. However, due to what the Village of Patchogue building inspector deemed as the unsafe nature of temporary structures, or tents, the village has decided to reconsider their permitting for such structures on a more permanent basis.
PATCHOGUE, NY
News 12

News 12

135K+
Followers
46K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy