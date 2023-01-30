Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Died With Millions in Debt
Lisa Marie Presley was allegedly in millions of dollars of debt when she died. According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter and rock 'n' roll heiress owed $4 million when she died Jan. 12. However, her estate will reportedly receive much more than that thanks to the star's multiple life insurance policies.
Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Michael Jackson’s Nephew to Play Icon in Biopic
Michael Jackson's nephew, Jafaar Jackson, is set to portray his legendary uncle in the upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic, Michael. "I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon," Jafaar wrote on Instagram Jan. 30 after his casting was announced.
