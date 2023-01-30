Read full article on original website
Influencer Slammed After Asking Character at Disneyland for Kiss on the Cheek
An influencer and former Love Island USA star is facing backlash on TikTok after going viral for asking a character at Disneyland for a kiss. In a video posted Jan. 28, Cely Vazquez asks Star Wars character Kylo Ren, "Do you wanna give me a kiss on the cheek?" as she leans in and taps her cheek.
Groomsman Wants to Decline Wedding Invite Since His Long-Term Partner Wasn’t Invited
On Reddit, a man is questioning whether or not to attend his friend's wedding since he didn't get a plus-one for his long-term partner, even though all the other groomsmen did. "One of my close friends asked me to be in his wedding. His wedding party is quite large, around...
TikTok User Claims He Uploads the Worst Photos Ever Taken of Celebrities to Their Wikipedias
A man on TikTok claims it's his personal mission to upload the worst, most unflattering photos of celebrities to their respective Wikipedia profiles. "Did a fan take a flash photo of you seconds after he tapped you on the back? I'm gonna upload it," user @pablogoldstein says while showing a bad photo of Luke Wilson.
Anitta Reveals Who She Wants to See at the Grammys and Which Women Music Icons Help Her ‘Stay Golden’ (Q&A)
Anitta is staying golden thanks to her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, the women artists who keep her inspired and her delicious new Guinness World Record title with Lay's. With the help of Lay's, the Grammy-nominated Brazilian superstar recently recorded her smash hit, "Envolver," using 6,000 potatoes, earning a new Guinness World Records title in the process.
