Anitta Reveals Who She Wants to See at the Grammys and Which Women Music Icons Help Her ‘Stay Golden’ (Q&A)

Anitta is staying golden thanks to her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, the women artists who keep her inspired and her delicious new Guinness World Record title with Lay's. With the help of Lay's, the Grammy-nominated Brazilian superstar recently recorded her smash hit, "Envolver," using 6,000 potatoes, earning a new Guinness World Records title in the process.
