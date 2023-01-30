Read full article on original website
Related
A New Trailer Imagines What 1989’s ‘Batman’ Would Look like Today
It’s been almost 35 years since Tim Burton’s Batman was unleashed on the world, and totally changed the way people — not to mention Hollywood — looked at superheroes. After decades where the public’s image of Batman was mostly Adam West’s quipping, dancing Caped Crusader — a totally viable, and secretly kind of fantastic interpretation of the character — here was a brooding, complex hero cloaked all in black rubber and leather. He didn’t joke, he didn’t smile, and he never, ever turned his neck.
Melinda Dillon, ‘Close Encounters’ Actress, Dead at 83
Melinda Dillon, the two-time Oscar-nominee who starred in such films as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Absence of Malice and A Christmas Story, has died at 83. The actress’s passing was confirmed by her family, who noted that her date of death was Jan. 9. No further details were given.
New DC Studios CEO Says ‘Batgirl’ Film Was ‘Not Releasable’
Tons of fans were upset to hear that the HBO Max Batgirl film would never be released, but the higher-ups at DC claim that it's better for everyone. There’s still no concrete reason as to why exactly the movie got permanently shelved, but there are a number of theories. It’s certainly not the case that DC is scrapping everything made prior to the arrival of new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are still coming out.
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 in New Featurette
Today is February 1 — which means there’s just one month to go until the return of The Mandalorian on Disney+. The third season of the hit Star Wars series debuts on March 1, with the first of eight new episodes about the continuing adventures of Mandalorian mercenary Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his sidekick, Grogu (as himself). To hype the release, Lucasfilm debuted a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the season, which includes footage from Star Wars Celebration, interviews with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa, and includes a few new glimpses of this upcoming season of the series.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Debuts On Streaming
The moment you have been waiting for (assuming you love Marvel movies but don’t love going to see them in the theater) is here: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now on streaming. As of today, the sequel to Marvel’s massive hit is available to watch on Disney+. The movie,...
Could Jack Have Fit on the Door? Watch James Cameron Settle the Debate Once and For All
For a single reason, James Cameron's Titanic has long been the subject of criticism: Why didn’t Jack just stay on the door with Rose so they both could live? After being the subject of jokes in the media and just in casual conversation, Cameron decided to put together his own myth-busting session to put the question to rest, once and for all — assembling a pair of stunt people, a door, and freezing cold water, to see what would have happened to the doomed lovers in a variety of scenarios.
‘1923’: Spencer Dutton Actor Brandon Sklenar Blows Up Every Dutton Family Tree
Someone asked the guy who plays Spencer Dutton on 1923 how he's related to Kevin Costner's John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his response is a real problem. Charting the Dutton family tree is a popular hobby among Yellowstone fans. The Dutton Rules podcast team has been particularly aggressive with it — there's a whole lot of stopping, rewinding and screen-grabbing going on anytime someone walks around the family cemetery.
An A.I. Is Creating an Endless ‘Seinfeld’ Episode on Twitch
Never has a show about nothing encompassed quite so much nothingness. Since December of 2022, an artificial intelligence has been creating and streaming an endless episode of Seinfeld. Dubbed Nothing, Forever, the ongoing show features characters that vaguely resemble Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine, in a serious of surreal misadventures. “Jerry” delivers a rambling monologue, then he hangs out at his apartment, then back to the standup club to tell more weird jokes (“Why do they call it a TV remote if it’s always in the same place?”) followed by some artificial laughter. It’s very strange, yet oddly compelling.
Ozzy Osbourne Gives Up on Touring Ever Again
Ozzy Osbourne has finally given up on his hopes of touring again, admitting he is “not physically capable” despite desperate bids to regain his health, and canceling his previously announced 2023 European dates. The 74-year-old had endured a series of setbacks in recent years, the most serious of...
The Six-Year Wait for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band Reunion
It’s hardly surprising that Bruce Springsteen didn’t intend to endure such a long break from the E Street Band. If he had his way, they’d have returned to the road two years ago, but because of the pandemic, it’s taken until 2023 for the way to be cleared.
40 Years Ago: ‘The Greatest American Hero’ Signs Off
Given the fact that superhero stories have dominated our television and movie screens for almost two full decades, it can be easy to forget that there was an earlier wave of them decades ago. This '70s-era micro-boom followed in the wake of the extraordinary, absurd and fantastically entertaining Batman TV...
Elton John Expands ‘Honky Chateau’ With Live Concert and Demos
Elton John will belatedly celebrate the 50th anniversary of Honky Chateau by releasing an expanded version of the album on March 24. Originally released in May 1972, Honky Chateau was John's first chart-topping album, and features the hit singles "Rocket Man" and "Honky Cat." It was named after the 18th-century Chateau d'Herouville outside Paris where it was recorded and was the first to feature John's live band - guitarist Davey Johnstone, bassist Dee Murray and drummer Nigel Olsson – on every song.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0