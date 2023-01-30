ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sorrento, officials say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday February 2, Quendez Vancourt, 20, of Convent, was arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Sorrento. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
SORRENTO, LA
WAFB

Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Ascension Parish from September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has a arrested a second man on Thursday, Jan. 2, in connection with a deadly shooting in September of 2022. Ashtin Ursin, 21, of Prairieville is charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs’ activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5k-$25k, according to officials.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Police identify man found dead in ditch in Iberville Parish

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A body was found in a ditch in Iberville Parish on the morning of Friday, Feb. 3, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr. confirmed. The man, later identified as 31-year-old Ervin Labostrie, of St. Gabriel, was discovered unresponsive on Highway 74 near Railroad Avenue, police said.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested the man who they say is behind a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in December. According to BRPD, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, and charged with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car submerged in water in Central, police say

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A car crash caused a vehicle to become submerged underwater on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Central Police Department said it happened on Lovett Road in Central between Sullivan Road and Magnolia Square. The occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash are okay, authorities confirmed. Officials...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

LPSO deputies searching for missing teen

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. According to LPSO, Kayden Tanksley, 16, hasn’t been seen since around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Deputies said he was seen on Ben Fuglar Road in Denham Springs.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Domestic violence suspect wanted by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for multiple abuse-related charges. According to BRPD, Byron Louis, 36, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse, battery child endangerment, and violations of protective orders. Louis is being sought for attacking a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate

Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Oscar Lozada trial to begin Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The murder trial of Oscar Lozada is set to get underway in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, Feb. 6. Lozada is accused of killing his school-teacher wife, Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 2011 and then fleeing the country with their daughter. District Attorney Hillar Moore...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders say the 35 million dollar project on Lee Drive could take away some residential property. Developers are finalizing the plans for Lee Drive, hoping to alleviate some of the traffic for drivers, and those who live around the area. “For me, I feel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Family speaks out after LSU med student shot in random Green Hills attack

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A family is speaking out for the first time after a 26-year-old woman was violently attacked in Green Hills Monday night. The woman, a Harpeth Hall graduate, and Louisiana State University medical student, was attacked randomly by two unidentified suspects at the corner of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy