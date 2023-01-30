ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Park, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri

Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
kq2.com

$100,000 scratcher prize won in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Lottery says that a player uncovered one of seven $100,000 top prizes in the "Triple Cherry Crossword" scratchers game. The ticket was purchased at King Hill Mart and Liquor located at 4702 King Hill Avenue in St. Joseph. According to the Missouri Lottery Public Relations...
FOX2Now

Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time

ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch. Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day. Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Multiple lanes of I-55 blocked by SEMI on fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple lanes of I-55 southbound have been blocked due to a SEMI truck on fire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says this is north of Meramec Bottom Road. Three out of five lanes are currently blocked and MoDOT believes it will be 3 hours before they are cleared.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy