The San Francisco 49ers concluded their 2022 season with a disheartening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 31-7 and moving into offseason mode. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch conducted their postseason interview, where they touched on a variety of intriguing topics, of which Trent Williams's retirement was one of notice.
Rohan Chakravarthi and Marco Martinez talk about the 49ers' madness. Do fans want Kyle gone? Demeco Ryans is a head coach now. Is Trey Lance back? Brock Purdy Injury!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to "The Rohan Chakravarthi...
Ers It remains to be seen how things will play out at the quarterback position for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, but one thing the team doesn't appear to be interested in is adding another front line veteran to the picture who is capable of excelling as a starter if things didn't work out with Brock Purdy or Trey Lance.
On Wednesday, John Lynch was asked if he plans to remain the San Francisco 49ers general manager in 2023. The question was presented because Amazon courted Lynch last year, hoping to lure the executive back to the broadcast booth for Thursday Night Football games. Lynch turned down a significant pay raise to remain with the 49ers because he felt there was unfinished business.
Robbie Gould plans to keep on kicking into the 2023 NFL season. Whether that will be with the San Francisco 49ers remains to be seen. The 40-year-old kicker is one of several 49ers players scheduled to become a free agent in March. He has no plans to call it a career.
Vic Fangio officially joined the Miami Dolphins as their new defensive coordinator, removing his name from the list of potential candidates for the same job with the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and company have already requested permission to interview Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks and...
The San Francisco 49ers seem intent on trying to keep cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who is due to hit free agency once the 2023 league year gets underway on March 15. Moseley is coming off a shortened season due to a torn ACL, which he sustained in the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers on October 9. Moseley has established himself as one of the team's top cornerbacks since coming aboard as an undrafted rookie in 2018, and the 49ers would like their relationship with him to continue.
Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Jimmy Garoppolo. All three quarterbacks started games for the San Francisco 49ers this season. However, only one will be available when organized team activities (OTAs) begin in May. Purdy suffered a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the elbow of his throwing arm...
Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle took a stab at defending Kyle Shanahan and his play calling from fans and media who place at least part of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback injuries on the shoulders of the head coach. It's a fascinating read. Silver argues that the quarterback woes have more to do with poor luck than Shanahan unnecessarily putting his signal-callers in harm's way.
(Episode 212) - Brian Renick, Al Sacco and Zain Naqvi give Tom Brady his props after he officially announced his retirement from the NFL, how big his impact was on the game, what the QB room should look like next season, who should replace DeMeco Ryans and more!. The audio...
Defensive end Nick Bosa is signed through the 2023 season. However, the San Francisco 49ers would like to start working on a contract extension for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner. We remember what happened when the team waited on Deebo Samuel's deal last offseason. The wide receiver market exploded, and the cost of locking up Samuel went up.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch held their end-of-season press conference on Wednesday. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. We spoke to QB Brock Purdy yesterday and he mentioned getting some more images done...
The San Francisco 49ers have had six starting quarterbacks since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017. Four quarterbacks took snaps this season alone, including the playoffs. The only quarterback to start an entire season is Jimmy Garoppolo, who did so in 2019. Much of the constant quarterback switching has been due to injuries.
Tom Brady is not headed to the San Francisco 49ers. The first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback made it official on Wednesday morning, announcing his retirement on social media. Brady briefly retired last year before deciding to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I'm retiring … for good," Brady said this...
