Kyle Shanahan on Trent Williams: “I’d be really surprised if Trent wasn’t fired up in a few weeks”

The San Francisco 49ers concluded their 2022 season with a disheartening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 31-7 and moving into offseason mode. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch conducted their postseason interview, where they touched on a variety of intriguing topics, of which Trent Williams's retirement was one of notice.
John Lynch committed to remaining the 49ers’ GM, improving team

On Wednesday, John Lynch was asked if he plans to remain the San Francisco 49ers general manager in 2023. The question was presented because Amazon courted Lynch last year, hoping to lure the executive back to the broadcast booth for Thursday Night Football games. Lynch turned down a significant pay raise to remain with the 49ers because he felt there was unfinished business.
John Lynch says 49ers would like to re-sign CB Emmanuel Moseley

The San Francisco 49ers seem intent on trying to keep cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who is due to hit free agency once the 2023 league year gets underway on March 15. Moseley is coming off a shortened season due to a torn ACL, which he sustained in the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers on October 9. Moseley has established himself as one of the team's top cornerbacks since coming aboard as an undrafted rookie in 2018, and the 49ers would like their relationship with him to continue.
What Steve Young wants to see from Trey Lance during OTAs

Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Jimmy Garoppolo. All three quarterbacks started games for the San Francisco 49ers this season. However, only one will be available when organized team activities (OTAs) begin in May. Purdy suffered a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the elbow of his throwing arm...
Analyst and former All-Pro O-lineman: “Jimmy Garoppolo is just an injury-prone quarterback”

Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle took a stab at defending Kyle Shanahan and his play calling from fans and media who place at least part of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback injuries on the shoulders of the head coach. It's a fascinating read. Silver argues that the quarterback woes have more to do with poor luck than Shanahan unnecessarily putting his signal-callers in harm's way.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Offseason Preview

(Episode 212) - Brian Renick, Al Sacco and Zain Naqvi give Tom Brady his props after he officially announced his retirement from the NFL, how big his impact was on the game, what the QB room should look like next season, who should replace DeMeco Ryans and more!. The audio...
