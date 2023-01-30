Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Keeps Poking the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are searching for the right guy for their open defensive coordinator position. A couple of weeks ago, after the disappointing loss against the Giants in the wild-card round, the Vikings parted ways with their defensive coordinator Ed Donatell following one season with the club. Four candidates have...
Forget Flores — You Actually Want This Man to Become the New Vikings DC
The Vikings need a new defensive coordinator since the dismissal of 2022 DC Ed Donatell. On the defensive side, the purple team needs a complete overhaul, as the scheme didn’t work, and the players are getting older. A new play caller and new personnel are the best chance to see an effective defensive unit in 2023.
The Overlooked Free Agent the Vikings Should Seriously Consider
Robbie Gould has been a sensational kicker for a long time. He’s a free agent the Vikings should seriously consider adding. During his postseason career, he hasn’t missed a kick, a remarkable feat when we remember that he’s been a part of 16 playoff games, the equivalent of a full season (until recently). He is a perfect 29/29 on field goals and 39/39 extra points.
Vikings Should Target Expensive Free Agent
The Minnesota Vikings are in their off-season program. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is now asked to build the best possible team for the 2023 season and future years. He has all kinds of problems, starting with a bunch of pending free agents and some aging but expensive veterans on the team.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Report: The Vikings Are Waiting on One More Interview for Their DC Job
While the rest of the league has progressively finished their hiring processes for both head coaching and coordinator jobs, the Minnesota Vikings hiring process for their defensive coordinator spot has been relatively slow and methodical over the past couple weeks. Apparently, a big cause for this is the fact that the Vikings are waiting on one more interview for this job: current Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero.
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
Why Kwesi Adofo-Mensah – A Trade Machine – May Consider Calling the Texans
It’s a new day in Houston, Texas. Their football team is far from contention and yet they’ve made a great decision: hiring DeMeco Ryans, who was the architect of San Francisco’s ferocious defense. What does that decision have to do with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings?. Well,...
Vikings DC Search Now a 3-Way Pick ’em
For 15 days, the Minnesota Vikings have sought a defensive coordinator replacement for Ed Donatell, who departed the organization on January 19th. Minnesota allowed the second-most yards and third-most points to opponents in 2022, so the franchise opted for change in 2023. On Friday, the Vikings quest for a new...
Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason
The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals... The post Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Another Domino in Vikings DC Search
Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who led the franchise to the league’s 27th-ranked defense via DVOA, 30th in points allowed, and 31st in yards allowed. The Vikings have interviewed Sean Desai (Seattle Seahawks), Brian Flores (Pittsburgh Steelers), Ryan Nielsen (New...
Winners from Day 2 of Senior Bowl Practices
Day 2 of the Senior Bowl is officially a wrap from Mobile, Alabama, and now, it’s time to talk about what we saw from the practice throughout the day. Here are five of the big winners from Day 2. If you haven’t seen the five from Day 1, you can check that out here.
Vikings Draft Thermometer: RB Bijan Robinson
Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Texas RB Bijan Robinson.
Questions Answered: Rodgers’ Next Destination, Payton & Evero, The Bears #1 Pick
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the February 2nd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Revisiting the Vikings ‘Tom Brady Draft Class’
Early on Wednesday morning, NFL legend Tom Brady decided to call it a career — again. He says it’s official this time, and while it makes a good deal of sense to believe him, we’ve seen this turned on its head once before. If Brady truly is done, he becomes the last player of the 2000 NFL Draft Class to leave the sport, and looking back on the Vikings group provides some fun.
What Does the GOAT’s Retirement Mean for the Vikings and NFC?
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced via social media that he officially would be retiring from the NFL after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 8-9 in 2022 and were eliminated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The GOAT’s retirement means, firstly, that he won’t be the Vikings quarterback in 2023 despite some rumors, but secondly, it continues to cast some mystery over what is trending towards being a fascinating offseason at the quarterback position.
Brett Favre's 'Bountygate' game-worn Vikings jersey up for auction
Most of Brett Favre’s iconic moments during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career came while playing for the Green Bay Packers. But it’s a jersey the star quarterback wore while a member of the Minnesota Vikings that could fetch at least $30,000 in Heritage Auctions’ Winter Platinum Night Auction that takes place Feb. 25-26.
