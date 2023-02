Jordan Poyer is taking some time to enjoy the festivities of Pro-Bowl weekend, and yesterday proved that Josh Allen isn't the only Buffalo Bill with golf skills. I know...technically, he's a free-agent unless the Bills can find a way to get him signed back to the roster. In our minds though, he's still a Buffalo Bill. And Bills Mafia was excited for him to finally be invited to the Pro-Bowl - something that many of us thought he should have gotten a long time ago.

22 HOURS AGO