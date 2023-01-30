Read full article on original website
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
This Buccaneers Player Officially Caught Tom Brady’s Last Touchdown Pass
Tom Brady called it a career Wednesday, which means Cameron Brate officially caught the future Hall of Famer’s last touchdown pass. The 45-year-old announced in a video on his Twitter account he will retire “for good” after 23 seasons in the NFL. Many around the league congratulated Brady on a legendary career, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fellow future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt.
Gisele Bündchen Reacts To Ex-Husband Tom Brady Retiring From NFL
Tom Brady’s NFL retirement announcement prompted social media reactions from some of the most famous people on the planet. Included in the outpouring of messages was Gisele Bündchen, who garnered a heightened level of attention in what proved to be the legendary quarterback’s final season in the league.
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Serena Williams Trolls Tom Brady’s Retirement Post On Instagram
When Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, he had many questioning whether he was for real this time or if he’d make a triumphant return to the NFL in due time. The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted his retirement video across his social media channels after 23...
Everyone Made Same Joke After Tom Brady Announced Retirement
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 23 years. But fans understandably were a bit skeptical. Brady took to social media to break the news himself, unlike last year when it was leaked before he made his own announcement. This time he revealed it was “for good.”
Reminder: Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady To Retire With Patriots
New England Patriots fans want closure with Tom Brady — and so does Robert Kraft. Brady on Wednesday officially retired — for real this time — at 45 years old. And a new report indicates the legendary quarterback entered the offseason with plans either to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retire; there would be no free agency sweepstakes.
Revisiting Tom Brady’s Comments About One-Day Patriots Contract
The biggest question facing Tom Brady this offseason was answered Wednesday morning: The greatest quarterback in NFL history will not continue playing in 2023. He has officially retired, this time for good. The question now becomes: What kind of pomp and circumstance, if any, awaits Brady in the coming days...
How Robert Kraft Reacted To Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement
Robert Kraft responded to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement with brief but lofty praise for the former New England Patriots quarterback. Kraft called Brady the greatest QB in NFL history and said he’s unlikely to ever relinquish that title. “I don’t believe in the 100-year-old history of the NFL,...
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs
After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
Robert Kraft Lobbies For Tom Brady To Sign One-Day Patriots Contract
If it were up to Robert Kraft, Tom Brady would be back in a Patriots uniform by the end of the week. Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning, the Patriots owner expressed a clear desire for Brady to sign a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the franchise for which he played 20 remarkable seasons. Brady announced his NFL retirement in a Wednesday morning social media post.
Who Replaces Tom Brady? Six Quarterbacks Buccaneers Could Target
Three years ago, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in NFL free agency, they were in an enviable position, loaded with young talent, draft capital and salary cap space. To their credit, the Bucs capitalized on their window of opportunity, which resulted in a Super Bowl title in...
Here’s How Much You Would’ve Won If You Bet $100 On Tom Brady Games
Tom Brady might have had a tumultuous relationship with Las Vegas bookmakers, but bettors who backed the legendary quarterback walked away alongside him after a notable long-term gain. Brady on Wednesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. The 45-year-old, who also retired last year for the short...
Patriots Fans Will Love Tom Brady’s Reply To Team’s Instagram Video
Over the last three years, Tom Brady sure looked as if he had an ax to grind with the Patriots. His father definitely did. But time heals all wounds, and Brady’s actions since announcing his retirement Wednesday potentially indicate a changing of heart. After posting his retirement video, Brady...
What Tom Brady’s NFL Career Taught Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes
As Patrick Mahomes was kickstarting his Chiefs tenure, the greatest quarterback of all time was putting the finishing touches on his own NFL career. Mahomes’ first five seasons in Kansas City proved to be the final five campaigns of Tom Brady’s remarkable 23-year run in the league. Despite the limited overlap, the star signal-callers shared the field for multiple memorable matchups, including the 2019 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.
Titans Player Makes Aggressive Pitch To NFL After Tom Brady Retires
With Tom Brady now officially retired, it’s a virtual certainty that the Patriots will retire his No. 12. Zero players have worn it since Brady left New England three years ago. But what about the NFL as a whole retiring Brady’s number? Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan made...
Travis Kelce Warns Chiefs Fans Not To Mess With This Philly Icon
If there’s one thing sports fans are crazy about its their superstitions. Fans try to do their best to not jinx their team, and that might come down to wearing lucky socks and perhaps not showering on gameday. Athletes sometimes can operate under the same mindset, which is why some players keep a specific routine, like NBA players at the free throw line.
Tom Brady Reveals Plans For First Friday Of Retirement
Tom Brady is kicking off his first weekend of retirement with some big plans. The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday morning in an emotional video posted to his social media accounts. Brady completes an incredible 23-season run that includes seven Super Bowl championships, five Super Bowl MVPs and a résumé that surely will get him to Canton, Ohio, when he’s eligible.
Tom Brady Retirement Causes Buccaneers Futures To Follow Familiar Script
Tom Brady opting not to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemingly doesn’t come as a surprise to oddsmakers. Bookmakers paid attention to extensive speculation surrounding Brady in recent weeks, and thus, they didn’t have to dramatically alter any prices even after the quarterback’s retirement announcement Wednesday.
