Rutgers is looking to avenge a road loss to Michigan State when the teams meet in the Big Ten's Super Saturday event at Madison Square Garden. The Spartans (14-8, 6-5) took a 70-57 victory at the Breslin Center in East Lansing last month. Now they look to rebound from a 77-61 road loss to top-ranked Purdue last Sunday. The Scarlet Knights (15-7, 7-4) come off a 90-55 victory against Minnesota on Wednesday. Michigan State has won 11 of the 13 Big Ten meetings between the teams, but Rutgers has won the past two at home. The Scarlet Knights are the home team here, but gave up a true home game when it was elected for this event. Rutgers lost 69-63 to Michigan in the most recent Big Ten Super Saturday contest in 2020.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO