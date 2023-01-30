ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

CBS Sports

Duke vs. North Carolina: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

A new era of college basketball's most historic rivalry gets underway Saturday as Duke hosts North Carolina in the first meeting between the teams without Mike Krzyzewski coaching for the Blue Devils since his retirement after last season. Instead, its first-year coach Jon Scheyer who is leading Duke in what amounts to a pivotal ACC battle as the squads play for the 259th time in series history.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 best bets by proven expert

Rutgers is looking to avenge a road loss to Michigan State when the teams meet in the Big Ten's Super Saturday event at Madison Square Garden. The Spartans (14-8, 6-5) took a 70-57 victory at the Breslin Center in East Lansing last month. Now they look to rebound from a 77-61 road loss to top-ranked Purdue last Sunday. The Scarlet Knights (15-7, 7-4) come off a 90-55 victory against Minnesota on Wednesday. Michigan State has won 11 of the 13 Big Ten meetings between the teams, but Rutgers has won the past two at home. The Scarlet Knights are the home team here, but gave up a true home game when it was elected for this event. Rutgers lost 69-63 to Michigan in the most recent Big Ten Super Saturday contest in 2020.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS Sports

Clay scores 23, Tennessee State tops Southern Indiana 80-76

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) (AP) - Jr. Clay's 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat Southern Indiana 80-76 on Thursday night. Clay added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (13-11, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd scored 19 points, going 7 of 10 (5 for 6 from distance). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. recorded 17 points and shot 5 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Sports

National Signing Day 2023: South Carolina, Arizona State among winners as Pac-12 powers miss on key targets

The traditional National Signing Day headlined the college football calendar on Wednesday as some of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle confirmed their destinations. While the heavy lifting largely took place in December when the early signing period opened, there were still a couple programs who had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday and a couple that were left wanting more.
TEMPE, AZ

