NBC Washington
Watch How a Super Bowl LVII Football Is Made
When Harrison Butker or Jake Elliott hits the opening kickoff of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, it will mark the end of a journey that started nearly 2,000 miles away. Wilson, the official supplier of footballs for the NFL, is tasked with crafting special balls for the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
NBC Washington
Kelce Brothers Are the First to Face Off in Super Bowl — and Their Mom Says It's ‘Awesome'
The mother of all football games will be of particular interest to the mother of two of its players. When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl LVII, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 33, will take on his older brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, marking the first time brothers will play in the NFL’s marquee game. It also means their mother, Donna Kelce, will be watching intently.
NBC Washington
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
NBC Washington
Get to Know Super Bowl LVII Head Referee Carl Cheffers
Get to know Super Bowl LVII head referee Carl Cheffers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will be played by teams wearing green and white, and hopefully it won’t be decided by people wearing black and white. The NFL announced this year’s Super Bowl officiating crew...
NBC Washington
5 Things to Know About Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
5 things to know about Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts’ 2022 campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary. After the Philadelphia Eagles were bounced from last season’s playoffs in relatively simple fashion by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hurts used that hurt to soar to new heights this year.
NBC Washington
Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady's Second NFL Retirement
Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s second NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The GOAT has called it a career. Tom Brady announced his retirement – “for good” – from football Wednesday morning after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and countless NFL records.
NBC Washington
When Will Tom Brady Begin With FOX? Network Reportedly Had ‘No Idea' QB Was Retiring
Report: Tom Brady's future bosses had 'no idea' QB was retiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. As one career ends, another begins. Just maybe not right away. Tom Brady announced his (final) retirement from NFL football on Wednesday, which opens the door for the 45-year-old to begin his second career as a broadcaster for FOX Sports.
NBC Washington
Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers 2023 Reunion Quickly Shut Down by Kyle Shanahan
Shanahan quickly shuts down Jimmy G-49ers reunion in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers brace for another NFL offseason highlighted by quarterback controversy, the head coach and general manager John Lynch cleared up a few things on Wednesday. With both Trey Lance and...
NBC Washington
Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement
Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
NBC Washington
Tom Brady Announces NFL Retirement ‘for Good' on Social Media
Tom Brady announces NFL retirement 'for good' in video message originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tom Brady is retiring for the second time in as many years. Although this time it appears to be final. The 45-year-old quarterback announced on Instagram and Twitter that he's retiring from the NFL...
NBC Washington
5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction. Now in his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes quickly established himself as one of the faces of the NFL. He was named MVP in his first full season, won a Super Bowl in his third and has some saying he’s already a Hall of Famer in his sixth.
