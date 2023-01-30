The mother of all football games will be of particular interest to the mother of two of its players. When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl LVII, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 33, will take on his older brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, marking the first time brothers will play in the NFL’s marquee game. It also means their mother, Donna Kelce, will be watching intently.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO