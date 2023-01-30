Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 01:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 01:37:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches toward Marias Pass, with 2 to 7 inches above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, causing near whiteout conditions at times.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Sweet Grass by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Highway 191 from Big Timber through Judith Gap.
