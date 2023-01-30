Effective: 2023-02-04 01:37:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches toward Marias Pass, with 2 to 7 inches above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, causing near whiteout conditions at times.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO