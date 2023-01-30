Effective: 2023-02-04 01:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO