Effective: 2023-02-04 01:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Fergus County below 4500ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Western and Central Chouteau County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Cascade County below 5000ft, Fergus County below 4500ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, Northern Blaine County and Western and Central Chouteau County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO