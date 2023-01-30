Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 04:37:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 01:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Fergus County below 4500ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Western and Central Chouteau County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Cascade County below 5000ft, Fergus County below 4500ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, Northern Blaine County and Western and Central Chouteau County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 01:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Comments / 0