Read full article on original website
Related
fargomonthly.com
What Does Your Local FM Thrift Store Give Back To?
Learn what your favorite thrift stores are doing to give back!. Buying secondhand comes with a plethora of benefits, from the sustainability of reusing to the enjoyment of finding unique items, and even the excitement of being a part of something that already has a wealth of history. But, there’s another positive note to thrift shopping: many secondhand stores work with local organizations to support the community. So, whether you’re donating after your spring clean or shopping for something new to you, you can support your community in different ways! Let’s check out what our local thrift stores do and learn what causes you can support!
kfgo.com
Downtown location of Mexican Village is closing
FARGO (KFGO) – One of downtown Fargo’s oldest restaurants has announced it will close. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Mexican Village announced its location at 814 Main Ave., which opened in 1971, is closing as of today. The post says the restaurant will “consolidate operations” at its 45th St. S. location.
A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good
I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
Moving Mountains: The story of Mount Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For years Fargo has been growing West, South and come every winter, up, with the construction of Mount Fargo. “We started about two weeks before Christmas,” said Derrick Juve, a snow groom operator with Midwest Snow Services. “We stack it as tall as we can, keep going as steep as we can, but it would take a lot of snow for us to run out of room out here. It takes weeks after a snowfall to get all the roads clear. It’s a pretty constant process. There’s a lot of moving parts that go into the whole operation.”
fargoinc.com
About Eventide Senior Living Communities
For more than seven decades, Eventide Senior Living Communities has offered exceptional services to empower older adults to thrive. Eventide was founded in 1951 and is a faith-based, non-profit senior healthcare system headquartered in Moorhead, MN. The organization also has locations in Fargo, West Fargo, Jamestown, and Devils Lake, ND. With about 1,100 full and part- time employees, Eventide serves over 1,200 residents daily at its six locations. Eventide provides a full range of lifestyle and service options, including independent and assisted apartment living, memory care, skilled nursing care and rehabilitation/transitional care.
valleynewslive.com
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people packed up the final boxes out of their south Fargo apartments today after getting a notice at the beginning of this month stating their property management group was ending their month-to-month leases, and they had until January 31 to get out. Cathie...
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
nddist.com
Border States Announces CEO Transition
FARGO, N.D. — Border States has announced two important changes to the company’s leadership. Jason Seger, president, will become president and CEO on April 1, 2024. As planned, David White, CEO of Border States, will retire on March 31, 2024. “While there is much to accomplish before I...
kfgo.com
Fargo cab stolen by passenger at Minnesota gas station
FOSSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo taxi was stolen in the middle of a long-distance fare Tuesday night after the driver stopped about halfway through the nearly three-hour trip to use the restroom and the passenger took off in the cab. Police in Fosston were dispatched to a gas...
BREAKING: ND Small Town Hero Now A NDSU Bison
For many of us that have followed North Dakota High School Football, we have been waiting. Waiting to see what our small town, HOME TOWN HEROS, will be doing with the next chapter of their lives. For some, playing high school ball ends at graduation. Love the memories, but it's time to hang up the jersey and put the helmet away. For AJ Heins, this is only the beginning of another chapter and a pretty darned big one at that.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Suicidal situation ends peacefully
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 1:46 a.m.) For the latest on this situation, click here. Fargo Police have issued a shelter in place in Fargo. They’re asking residents within the 3800 block of 22nd St. S. and 3800 block of 21st St. S. to shelter in place. Any residents within this location are encouraged to stay away from windows and move to basement areas if possible.
valleynewslive.com
Doyle taxi crashes into rear of Moorhead city bus
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Doyle taxi cab lost control of the vehicle over icy roads and slid, crashing into the back of a Moorhead City Bus. Around 11:30a.m. Wednesday, February, 1st, a crash happened on the corner of 28th Ave S. and 20th St. in Moorhead involving a Doyle taxi cab and a Moorhead city bus. Everyone was able to walk away safely from the crash with minor injuries reported.. The cause of the crash was due to slick roads and the damage to the bus was minimal while the taxi cab needed to be towed away.
kvrr.com
Shelter in place ordered for South Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A South Fargo neighborhood is under a shelter in place order as police are responding to a person who is suicidal. Just before 8:00 Wednesday night people in the area of the 3800 blocks of 21st and 22nd Streets South are asked to stay away from windows and move to the basement. Officers say the man has a gun.
kvrr.com
Arrest made following South Fargo shelter in place order being lifted
A Fargo man who barricaded himself in a home with a gun Wednesday night is arrested on mutiple warrants. Police say 23 year old Patrick Opdahl fired the weapon and pointed it at people inside the house on the 38 hundred block of 21st Street South. He was arrested on...
valleynewslive.com
Man throws cats out of car after trying to surrender them in Fargo, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday brought a lingering sad feeling for animal lovers in the Valley, after Fargo Police said a man threw two cats out of his vehicle, killing one of them. The incident was caught on camera outside of the city pound. Officers are still looking...
valleynewslive.com
Three arrested in Fargo after pickup truck stolen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in stealing a pickup truck in Fargo Saturday. Police were called to a south Fargo business where they say a man left his pickup running outside. Officers found security footage and developed descriptions of three people and a second vehicle involved in the incident.
KFYR-TV
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
wdayradionow.com
Update: Fargo Police locate missing teen
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. The department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Carley Kalis did not get on the bus to come home at the end of the school day in North Fargo Wednesday afternoon. Carley is described...
Comments / 0