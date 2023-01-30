ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

WNDU

2 arrested in South Bend armed robberies investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a string of armed robberies across South Bend. Over the past several weeks, the South Bend Police Department says its Major Crimes Unit has been investigating multiple armed robberies...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend reports 53 guns reported stolen so far in 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Fifty-three guns have been reported stolen across the city of South Bend so far in 2023, according to public records obtained from the South Bend Police Department. Eighteen guns have been recovered in the city so far this year. The number of guns reported stolen was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Stolen vehicle crash disrupts major Mishawaka intersection

Mishawaka, IN — Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincoln Way on Thursday. Police say that it happened just before noon and that a stolen vehicle was involved. That vehicle was reported stolen at Barnaby’s on Grape Road. The stolen...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Preventing gun thefts after SBPD releases new data

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- New data from the City of South Bend show alarming numbers of gun thefts in the city. So far in 2023, in just over one month, 53 guns were stolen. If that trend continues, the city is on track for a record-breaking year in gun thefts. But South Bend Police Sergeant Daniel Demler said most of those thefts are preventable.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Feb. 3, 2023

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Feb. 3, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Anthony Cravens is wanted for Violation of a Court Order for the original charges of Burglary and Failure to Return to Lawful Detention.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Knox High School on lockdown after sounds of gunfire

KNOX, Ind.- Knox High School was put on lockdown after school officials reported hearing a gunshot around 9 a.m. After investigating, police learned the sound of a gun shot was actually from a vehicle back-firing as it was leaving the southeast parking lot.
KNOX, IN
abc57.com

The harm and possible crackdown on catalytic converter thefts

ELKHART, Ind.-- Congress wants to crack down on the quick and easy crime sweeping Michiana. Indiana Senator Mike Braun, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, have introduced "The PART Act," new legislation to put an end to catalytic converter thefts. Right now, a stolen catalytic converter is largely untraceable. The...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Fox17

MSP identifies suspect and victim in apparent Decatur murder-suicide

DECATUR, Mich. — The suspect and victim in what troopers call an apparent murder-suicide near Decatur earlier this week have been identified. Michigan State Police (MSP) says 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old Tara Phillips, both residents of Decatur, were both found dead on Friday, Jan. 27 with gunshot wounds on 82nd Avenue.
DECATUR, MI
abc57.com

Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
DECATUR, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating possible arson on A Lane

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a possible arson incident that happened on Saturday, according to reports. At 4:32 a.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of A Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire. Fire crews were already on scene when police arrived.
ELKHART, IN

