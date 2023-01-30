SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- New data from the City of South Bend show alarming numbers of gun thefts in the city. So far in 2023, in just over one month, 53 guns were stolen. If that trend continues, the city is on track for a record-breaking year in gun thefts. But South Bend Police Sergeant Daniel Demler said most of those thefts are preventable.

