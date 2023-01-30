Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Stolen vehicle leads to crash, Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a driver allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a chase before being severely injured in a crash, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 11:15 a.m. on Friday, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle in a...
WNDU
2 arrested in South Bend armed robberies investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a string of armed robberies across South Bend. Over the past several weeks, the South Bend Police Department says its Major Crimes Unit has been investigating multiple armed robberies...
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
abc57.com
City of South Bend reports 53 guns reported stolen so far in 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Fifty-three guns have been reported stolen across the city of South Bend so far in 2023, according to public records obtained from the South Bend Police Department. Eighteen guns have been recovered in the city so far this year. The number of guns reported stolen was...
abc57.com
Police arrest man accused of walking away from crash, public intoxication
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after allegedly driving while intoxicated and walking away from the scene of a crash, according to the probable cause affidavit. Daniel Hoff, 51, was charged with the following:. Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more with...
22 WSBT
Stolen vehicle crash disrupts major Mishawaka intersection
Mishawaka, IN — Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincoln Way on Thursday. Police say that it happened just before noon and that a stolen vehicle was involved. That vehicle was reported stolen at Barnaby’s on Grape Road. The stolen...
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
abc57.com
Preventing gun thefts after SBPD releases new data
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- New data from the City of South Bend show alarming numbers of gun thefts in the city. So far in 2023, in just over one month, 53 guns were stolen. If that trend continues, the city is on track for a record-breaking year in gun thefts. But South Bend Police Sergeant Daniel Demler said most of those thefts are preventable.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Feb. 3, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Feb. 3, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Anthony Cravens is wanted for Violation of a Court Order for the original charges of Burglary and Failure to Return to Lawful Detention.
abc57.com
Knox High School on lockdown after sounds of gunfire
KNOX, Ind.- Knox High School was put on lockdown after school officials reported hearing a gunshot around 9 a.m. After investigating, police learned the sound of a gun shot was actually from a vehicle back-firing as it was leaving the southeast parking lot.
abc57.com
The harm and possible crackdown on catalytic converter thefts
ELKHART, Ind.-- Congress wants to crack down on the quick and easy crime sweeping Michiana. Indiana Senator Mike Braun, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, have introduced "The PART Act," new legislation to put an end to catalytic converter thefts. Right now, a stolen catalytic converter is largely untraceable. The...
abc57.com
Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
Fox17
MSP identifies suspect and victim in apparent Decatur murder-suicide
DECATUR, Mich. — The suspect and victim in what troopers call an apparent murder-suicide near Decatur earlier this week have been identified. Michigan State Police (MSP) says 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old Tara Phillips, both residents of Decatur, were both found dead on Friday, Jan. 27 with gunshot wounds on 82nd Avenue.
wfft.com
Angola police searching for shoplifting suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Angola police are asking for the public's help finding a shoplifting suspect. If you have any information, you're asked to call Angola Police Dispatch at 260-665-2121.
WNDU
Prosecutor: South Bend officer justified in firing weapon; woman arrested in connection with incident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that a South Bend police officer was legally justified in firing his weapon after a woman allegedly pointed a gun at him over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street...
abc57.com
Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
abc57.com
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating possible arson on A Lane
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a possible arson incident that happened on Saturday, according to reports. At 4:32 a.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of A Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire. Fire crews were already on scene when police arrived.
MI man charged for illegal deer hunting said he's 'not the most ethical hunter'
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a Kalamazoo man is facing several charges related to illegal deer hunting.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating individual in connection with theft, illegal garbage dumping
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a theft that took place between November 9 and December 4, 2022. The individual is also accused of illegally dumping garbage at the Beulah Missionary Church in Goshen,...
