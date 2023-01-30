Read full article on original website
Related
Ring camera video shows Kia vehicle being stolen in Buffalo
One woman is sharing footage of her Kia being stolen and the thieves leaving behind a disturbing message.
MCSO: Deputies interrupt theft of Chase ATM in Scottsville
Deputies interrupted multiple men in the process of stealing an ATM from the Chase bank in the village of Scottsville early Thursday morning.
Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.
RPD: Suspect drives car through Comedy at the Carlson, Record Archive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two prominent businesses were damaged overnight Monday, police confirmed. They did not specify whether the incidents are related, or whether the suspect is the same in both cases. According to a Tuesday morning tweet from East Avenue’s Record Archive, a suspect attempted to drive their car through the glass front doors […]
Three-vehicle accident on East Main St. leaves one injured
According to RPD, a 2008 Ford, a 2020 Ford pick-up truck, and a Honda van were involved in the accident, however, it's currently unclear how the accident was caused.
13 WHAM
Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County
Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
Gates PD: Rochester man breaks out of police car, attempts to flee during arrest
Naylor then tried to get away, but was quickly apprehended by police.
13 WHAM
Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson;Record Archive also broken into
Rochester, N.Y. — Someone left an important item behind Tuesday morning after apparently breaking into a popular comedy club in the North Winton Village. Comedy @ the Carlson co-founder Mark Ippolito told 13WHAM that the club's alarm went off around 3:45 a.m. after someone backed a truck into the front doors, broke in and stole an ATM — and left an iPhone behind.
iheart.com
Rochester Police: 4 Teens Caught While Stealing Car
Rochester police say officers caught four boys in the act, trying to steal a Hyundai just east of downtown. It happened around 6 last night near South Union Street and Chapman Alley. The boys, ranging in age from 13 to 15, had arrived there in a Hyundai stolen earlier in...
WHEC TV-10
Thieves use stolen SUV to smash and grab ATM from Comedy at the Carlson
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thieves used a stolen SUV to smash into local businesses, including Comedy at the Carlson where they stole an ATM. Then cameras caught them in a secluded lot using the SUV to crash into the ATM machine hoping to break it apart to get the money.
Rochester resident arrested for vehicle theft, fleeing from police
33-year-old Rochester resident Lawrence H. Bryan has been arrested on multiple felony charges following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office into an October 2022 incident.
iheart.com
Rochester Reports 2 More Smash-and-Grabs
Rochester police are reporting two more cases of thieves crashing vehicles into commercial buildings on the city's east side. They happened minutes apart around 5 a.m. at the Petit Poutinerie restaurant on Elton Street, off Atlantic Avenue, and Heroes Brewing, a few blocks away. The thieves got away with items...
1 year later, RPD still searching for missing Rochester man
Ever since Williams went missing, his family has been searching for answers.
WHEC TV-10
One year later, Rochester Police are still looking for missing Tommy William
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s now been one year since 27-year-old Tommy Williams of Rochester went missing. Rochester police say he was last seen on the city’s east side wearing a red and blue Nike sweatshirt and orange hat. Anyone with information on where he could be is asked to call 911.
Large truck rolls over on Veterans Memorial Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rollover accident involving a large truck occurred on the Veterans Memorial Bridge Friday morning. A News 8 crew says that the vehicle involved in the accident appeared to be some type of dump truck. According to authorities, on the westbound side, the right lane was blocked from traffic due to […]
Lockport man accused of DWI, crashing into house
No one in either the vehicle or home was injured.
13 WHAM
Owner of Rochester home destroyed by fatal fire has second property with violations
Rochester, N.Y. — A second building owned by the person who owns an apartment home on Hancock Street that burned down in a fatal fire Friday is facing violations and thousands of dollars in unpaid fines. The multi-family home on Vassar Street has five outstanding violations and $2,400 in...
Investigators frustrated by lack of tips in the murder of 16-year-old Zahira Smith
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An inflated balloon greeted guests at a sweet 16 party last summer. It’s among the eerie images now part of police evidence captured the night 16-year-old Zahira Smith was shot and killed. Smith’s 17th birthday is February 5th, but her family will be celebrating without her — and without the closure […]
Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty to distribution and ammunition possession
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of ammunition. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced the guilty plea Thursday for 67-year-old Fernando Santiago. In June of 2022, the law enforcement investigating Santiago’s drug trafficking […]
Comments / 0