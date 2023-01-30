Here’s how to get Super Bowl LVII tickets to see Chiefs-Eagles. Have a big credit limit

Super Bowl tickets are out there, and they’re pricey.

In the hours after the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles won their conference championship games to form the Super Bowl LVII matchup, the average ticket price on the secondary market was $9,825.

The cheapest ticket, or get-in price, was $5,663. The amounts are provided by TicketIQ, an event ticket search engine, and both mark the third-most-expensive Super Bowl ticket soon after the matchup was known since 2010.

The Super Bowl is set for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12 and will feature a matchup of recent winners. The Eagles won the Super Bowl after the 2017 season, the Chiefs after 2019. It’s the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Are tickets available from sources beyond the secondary market of ticket brokers? The Chiefs have announced a ticket package with On Location , the NFL’s official hospitality partner.

A hospitality experience per person includes a game ticket, pregame party with open bar and tailgate fare and live entertainment for $5,313.50.

Other packages that include airfare and three-nights hotel stay start at $7,855.