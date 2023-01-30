LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Our wintry weather will reach a peak today as we expect a wave of heavier freezing rain and wintry mix to move in during the late morning. A few patches of freezing drizzle may be around during the morning commute, but roads will be mostly okay until the late morning when precipitation builds in from the south. This will be freezing rain, and once the precip starts, temperatures will flatline and stay steady through the afternoon. Whether this happens at 30 degrees or 33 degrees remains an open question, but temperatures have tended colder today and we expect most of what falls to be freezing rain with some sleet mixed in.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO