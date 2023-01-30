Read full article on original website
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: February 3rd, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: The warmup continues on Friday as we reach back to near average, with clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lubbock’s high will reach 57 degrees. Winds stay on the light side out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph to close the week out, and stretch of good outdoor days will begin as we close the week and head into the weekend.
86 crashes in Lubbock County in 3 days, as hazardous conditions take over the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County saw an increase in crashes in the span of three days as hazardous conditions took over the roads the past week. Authorities told EverythingLubbock.com that Monday morning started with 19 collisions, one of those a fatal crash near Idalou after a truck failed to yield the right of way, colliding with a car.
How Lubbock County roads are treated in winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Maintenance crews have been working overtime for the past few severe weather days to improve our safety on the roads. Many of the most traveled roads in Lubbock, like Loop 289 or Marsha Sharp Freeway, are taken care of by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Any roads outside of city limits are controlled by the county. Jennifer Davidson, Lubbock County’s director of public works, said they try to stay prepared for weather like this.
Lubbock Red Cross steps in to assist families displaced after fire
LUBBOCK, Texas- A total of 13 people were displaced following a structure fire in the 300 block of Ave T on Thursday night, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. However, the Lubbock Red Cross was able to help all of them get back on their feet. “We made sure they had...
Donate blood at the Vitalant blood drive on February 11
LUBBOCK, Texas—Your blood is needed in the South Plains. With cancelled blood drives and so many accidents from the recent ice; donating blood is so important. Vitalant will be holding a blood drive at South Plains Mall on Saturday, February 11 from 12:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. One donation can save up to three lives. When you donate at this blood drive, you will receive movie tickets and popcorn courtesy of Premiere Cinemas, a gift card from Jamba and an Amazon gift card. Visit vitalant.org for more information.
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 1
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our ‘Sippin’ on the South Plains series will share more on Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There will also be a 30-minute show that will talk about the high plains wine industry that airs every weekend on KLBK. Find out more at idalouharvest.com.
Lets make plans for the weekend and enjoy the nice weather
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend you can enjoy a Do It Yourself class at Habitat for Humanity, Valentine’s dances for the kids and more.
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KLBK Wednesday Morning Winter Weather Update: February 1st, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Our wintry weather will reach a peak today as we expect a wave of heavier freezing rain and wintry mix to move in during the late morning. A few patches of freezing drizzle may be around during the morning commute, but roads will be mostly okay until the late morning when precipitation builds in from the south. This will be freezing rain, and once the precip starts, temperatures will flatline and stay steady through the afternoon. Whether this happens at 30 degrees or 33 degrees remains an open question, but temperatures have tended colder today and we expect most of what falls to be freezing rain with some sleet mixed in.
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 31
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.
1 injured in Sunday evening crash, MSF at I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27. The time of the crash was just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirmed someone suffered serious injuries. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene to help get someone out after a one-vehicle crash. A check of Google Maps showed traffic backed up going both east and west on the MSF, and LPD said in an LBK message that eastbound lanes were closed.
Mrs. Fields has sweet treats for Valentines at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s all things Valentines at the South Plains Mall. Mrs. Fields has sweet treats from tins of nibbler cookies to the large cookies with a custom message. These make great gifts for teachers, co-workers, your galentines and the ones you love. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.
Shop Hippie Chick 2 for Valentines at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas—Hippie Chick has been dressing us for 20 plus years. They offer clothing for the ladies and the little ones, plus accessories galore. Get your Valentine’s outfit and an adorable shirt. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.
Deadly crash in Wolfforth, 2 from Ropes involved, DPS said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two Ropes ISD students were involved in a crash in Wolfforth on Tuesday that ended up being fatal. One student was killed and one was seriously injured, DPS said. The roads were still closed off as of 11:38 a.m. “We lost one of our […]
LPD searching for suspects in Central Lubbock robbery, assault
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday it was searching for four suspects in a Central Lubbock robbery. According to LPD, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of 23rd street just 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LPD also said it appeared to be three black males and one unknown male.
Desserts of the month at Ninety-Two Bakery & Café
LUBBOCK, Texas— Ninety-Two Bakery & Café has created desserts and an iced coffee for February. Ninety-Two Bakery & Café is also hosting a cookie decorating activity the week of Valentines for you and the little ones. Plus, when you purchase their drink of the month on February 14, a portion of the proceeds will support Lubbock Ronald McDonald House. Ninety-Two Bakery & Café is located at 6303 82nd Street, you can also find them on Facebook: Ninety-Two Bakery & Café.
Treasures can help you make a statement for Valentines at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas—Need helping shopping for the men for Valentine’s? Treasures in South Plains Mall has a variety of jewelry including watches, rings, chains and more. They even make custom prieces. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Co. crash Monday morning has left one woman dead and a 7-month-old child injured. Emergency crews responded to a crash just east of Idalou shortly after 9 a.m. Officials stated a utility van was driving north on FM 400, approaching the intersection at Hwy....
‘A big loss’: Community shows support for Ropes ISD after crash kills student, severely injures another
WOLFFORTH, Texas — The Lubbock and Ropesville communities were lit in green Tuesday night after a rollover accident took the life of a Ropes ISD student and left another severely injured. A billboard on the corner of South Loop 289 and University Avenue read, “Prayers for Ropes #RopesStrong.” Jones AT&T Stadium was lit entirely in […]
