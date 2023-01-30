1 hurt after dump truck overturns, blocks traffic on Highway 701

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash involving an overturned dump truck has blocked lanes of traffic on Highway 701, according to Horry County Fire Rescue .

It happened at 12:56 p.m. Monday in the area of South Highway 701 and Lucas Bay Road, HCFR said.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to HCFR.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those still on the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13 . She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.