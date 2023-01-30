ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrington, ND

valleynewslive.com

Communities respond to racial slurs at basketball game in Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some Bismarck High School basketball players were targeted with taunting and racial slurs at a basketball game in Jamestown against Jamestown High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Andre Austin’s mom, Savannah, was listening to his game in her car as she was driving home from her...
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Jamestown Public Schools response on discriminatory remarks

Jamestown, ND (KFYR)- Administration with Jamestown Public Schools says they took disciplinary action after finding racially insensitive remarks were made by a handful of Jamestown Middle School and High School students at a recent boys basketball game against Bismarck High School. Superintendent Dr. Robert Lech says it happened at the...
JAMESTOWN, ND

