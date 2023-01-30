ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Souderton Area holds off Central Bucks East for fourth straight win

FRANCONIA TWP — On Friday night against rival Central Bucks East, Souderton Area took care of business and cut down the net. Big Red, which had clinched the Suburban One League Colonial Division on the road against North Penn on Tuesday, followed up with a solid 41-34 home victory over the Patriots and cut down the home net in celebration of capturing the league crown.
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Downingtown East, West swimmers earn dual meet split; Cougar boys undefeated

Uwchlan >> The Downingtown West swimming and diving teams celebrated their Senior Recognition Day Friday with a dual meet split against archrival Downingtown East in front of a spirited, packed house at the Lionville YMCA. The Whippet girls (6-2) defeated Downingtown East, 101-85, while the Cougar boys completed an undefeated...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

DLN roundup: Rodner-Tims’ 39 points leads Bishop Shanahan to victory

Ben Rodner-Tims scored 39 points to lead the Bishop Shanahan boys basketball team to a 59-50 victory against Downingtown East Thursday. The Cougars were led by Micah Hill (13 points), Connor Shanahan (11 points) and Jack Kelly (11 points). Girls’ basketball. Unionville 42, Kennett 24 >> Leading the way...
EAGLE, PA
papreplive.com

Perseverance on display as Oxford’s McMillan and McKinney star on Sr. Night

OXFORD >> When it comes to wrestling hair and talent on the mat, Oxford’s Austin McMillan and Jeremy McKinney have plenty of both. McMillan, donning a mullet, and McKinney, with his long, shaggy blonde hair, have also had their fair share of bad breaks in the first three seasons, fighting through injury and the affects of a global pandemic.
OXFORD, PA
sanatogapost.com

Grandview Speedway Authorized for NASCAR Series

BECHTELSVILLE PA – Following a tradition begun in 1992, Grandview Speedway on Passmore Road again this year will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series for the upcoming 2023 racing season, its Rogers Family owners confirmed Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023). Grandview Speedway competitors have been...
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts

COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building

Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
COATESVILLE, PA
Berks Weekly

Major seat renovation at State Theatre in Boyertown expected to enhance audience experience

The State Theatre in Boyertown, which celebrated its 110th anniversary last year, has launched a new project to renovate its seating to improve the experience for patrons. State Theatre manager, Shannon Shaw, and her husband, Ken, are the driving forces behind the project, which is mostly volunteer. They’ve put in nearly 500 volunteer hours in the first ten rows of seats, with seven more to go. The cherished theater, dubbed “Boyertown’s Brightest Spot,” is well on its way to modernizing all 215 seats while preserving the historic setting.
BOYERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy