FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Spa's in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford’s Azzara surpasses 1,000-point milestone but Perkiomen Valley takes PAC Liberty title
GRATERFORD >> Anna Azzara nailed a 3-pointer with 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter to put the junior guard over 1,000 career points. What came next tells you the sort of occasion Thursday night’s matchup between Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley was. Instead of the newly-customary game stoppage for...
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Feb. 3): Owen J. Roberts girls basketball caps regular season with win over Norristown
Highlights: The Wildcats wrapped up their PAC regular season Friday afternoon with a win over the visiting Eagles. Ashly White scored 17 and Gabbi Koury 15 to lead OJR (4-6 Liberty, 7-6 PAC, 9-12 overall). Azjiona Golston and Brianna Minick each scored 10 for Norristown (0-10, 1-12, 5-14). Muhlenberg 41,...
papreplive.com
Souderton Area holds off Central Bucks East for fourth straight win
FRANCONIA TWP — On Friday night against rival Central Bucks East, Souderton Area took care of business and cut down the net. Big Red, which had clinched the Suburban One League Colonial Division on the road against North Penn on Tuesday, followed up with a solid 41-34 home victory over the Patriots and cut down the home net in celebration of capturing the league crown.
papreplive.com
Charles Grasty’s 250th win helps Abington close in on D1-6A playoff berth
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Abington coach Charles Grasty won his 250th game Friday night when the Ghosts beat Suburban One League Liberty Division rival Wissahickon, 54-46, at Wissahickon High School. Grasty is in his 13th season leading Abington’s boys basketball program. He won District 1 championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and...
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh edges rival Upper Dublin to clinch at least a share of SOL Liberty title
UPPER DUBLIN >> Abby Sharpe’s determined drive to the hoop in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter unlocked the door to a fourth straight division title for Plymouth Whitemarsh. Sharpe’s basket followed by one final Colonial stop at the other end produced a 28-26 victory over rival Upper...
papreplive.com
Downingtown East, West swimmers earn dual meet split; Cougar boys undefeated
Uwchlan >> The Downingtown West swimming and diving teams celebrated their Senior Recognition Day Friday with a dual meet split against archrival Downingtown East in front of a spirited, packed house at the Lionville YMCA. The Whippet girls (6-2) defeated Downingtown East, 101-85, while the Cougar boys completed an undefeated...
papreplive.com
DLN roundup: Rodner-Tims’ 39 points leads Bishop Shanahan to victory
Ben Rodner-Tims scored 39 points to lead the Bishop Shanahan boys basketball team to a 59-50 victory against Downingtown East Thursday. The Cougars were led by Micah Hill (13 points), Connor Shanahan (11 points) and Jack Kelly (11 points). Girls’ basketball. Unionville 42, Kennett 24 >> Leading the way...
papreplive.com
Perseverance on display as Oxford’s McMillan and McKinney star on Sr. Night
OXFORD >> When it comes to wrestling hair and talent on the mat, Oxford’s Austin McMillan and Jeremy McKinney have plenty of both. McMillan, donning a mullet, and McKinney, with his long, shaggy blonde hair, have also had their fair share of bad breaks in the first three seasons, fighting through injury and the affects of a global pandemic.
sanatogapost.com
Grandview Speedway Authorized for NASCAR Series
BECHTELSVILLE PA – Following a tradition begun in 1992, Grandview Speedway on Passmore Road again this year will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series for the upcoming 2023 racing season, its Rogers Family owners confirmed Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023). Grandview Speedway competitors have been...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts
COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding to Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bucks County, its first expansion outside of the city. Emma Dooling wrote about the new location for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
phillyvoice.com
30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building
Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
Major seat renovation at State Theatre in Boyertown expected to enhance audience experience
The State Theatre in Boyertown, which celebrated its 110th anniversary last year, has launched a new project to renovate its seating to improve the experience for patrons. State Theatre manager, Shannon Shaw, and her husband, Ken, are the driving forces behind the project, which is mostly volunteer. They’ve put in nearly 500 volunteer hours in the first ten rows of seats, with seven more to go. The cherished theater, dubbed “Boyertown’s Brightest Spot,” is well on its way to modernizing all 215 seats while preserving the historic setting.
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Andrew Williams' photo of a hawk in a winter snow squall, taken at Central Perkiomen Valley Park. Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksville recently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals. “We’ve lived in Montgomery County since 1980,” he wrote....
vista.today
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker. While some of those beers come with a higher price tag, consumers are more than willing to pay...
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
