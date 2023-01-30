ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford man charged with reckless discharge after 1 am shooting

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zupjh_0kWLLY4p00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Francis Froeber, 42, was arrested early Saturday morning after he reportedly fired a weapon in the 200 block of S. Springfield Avenue.

When Rockford Police officers arrived around 1 a.m., they spotted Froeber leaving the area in a car. He was pulled over, and police say a gun was found during the investigation.

Froeber was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification.

Police did not provide a possible motive for the shooting.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail, but as of this writing, has been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Rockford man charged with Drug Induced Homicide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 13th street in Rockford for reports of a deceased woman on October 16, 2022. The Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident and were told that the woman died from adverse effects of fentanyl. She was identified as 39-year-olkd Tonya Marrufo.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Rockford man charged in a deadly double shooting in that city last year was arrested Thursday in Rock County, the Janesville Police Department said Friday. Shyron Henderson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 23, 2022, shooting at Sinnissippi Park that left a 27-year-old...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

One year later, family of murdered Janesville woman still looking for answers

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A grieving sister is still looking for closure one year after Lisa Collins was found stabbed to death in Beloit. The Beloit Police Department does not have a suspect in the homicide of 41-year-old Collins, who was found on January 29, 2022, near Howes Drive and Clary Street with multiple stab wounds.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man sentenced for 2021 police standoff

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man who engaged in a tense standoff with police in October 2021 has been sentenced to 5 years in prison. According to Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders, around 1:20 p.m., on October 19th, police received a call from a woman saying Clinton Keasler was “despondent” over personal issues, and […]
FREEPORT, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old arrested after traffic stop for alleged drug possession

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was arrested for drug possession Wednesday after a traffic stop on the city’s east side, according to Madison Police Department. In an incident report released Thursday, the agency explained that officers reported smelling marijuana from inside the car after pulling it over around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue.
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Dixon Illinois Man Hits 100mph Trying to Escape From Cops, Didn’t End so Good

After being pulled over for a traffic violation, this fella from Dixon, IL took off and hit speeds of 100mph! MyStateline. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department had a man take off from them and completely lose control! Cody Lorenzen was supposed to stop and pull over for officers, but decided to play Dukes of Hazard and try to take off and lose them. Well he lost them and then lost "it" as in lost control.
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
DIXON, IL
KWQC

Woman sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal Rock Falls stabbing

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls woman was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Nichole Elesser, 48, must serve 100% of the sentence but will receive credit for 1,144 days already served in Whiteside County Jail, according to court records. Once she is released, she will serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
ROCK FALLS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Inmate dies in custody at Rock County Jail

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A female inmate has died in custody at the Rock County Jail, officials said Thursday. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a jailer noticed the woman laying on the floor of her cell during a nightly check at 1:15 a.m. A supervisor, medical staff, and additional officers rushed to the […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Female inmate found dead in cell at Rock County Jail, authorities say

A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County Jail early Thursday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. At 1:15 a.m., correctional officers at the jail were conducting routine security checks when an officer noticed a female lying on the floor of her cell unresponsive, Capt. Nicholas Brown said in a statement.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Woman dies in Rock Co. jail, authorities say

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell in the Rock County Jail overnight. The department says correctional officers were conducting routine security checks at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday when they found the woman lying on the floor of her cell.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Rockford PD Make Arrest After Shooting Reported on Springfield Avenue

Residents in a neighborhood near Springfield Avenue were awakened early on Saturday morning (1/28) by gunfire, according to a Rockford PD press release. Officers were dispatched for a report of an adult male who was allegedly shooting a gun outside of a residence in the 200 block of S. Springfield Avenue around 1 am Saturday.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Inmate dies at Rock Co. jail early Thursday morning

JANESVILLLE, Wis. (WMTV) – An investigation has been launched into the death of a Rock Co. inmate early Thursday morning. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Rock Co. jail correctional officers were doing their routine security checks around 1:15 a.m. when they discovered the woman lying on the floor of her cell. They alerted medical workers and paramedics rushed to the scene.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy