Gas prices heading back toward $4 after 5 weeks of increases

The average price of gas in the U.S. has increased more than 10% in the past month and could reach $4 per gallon again, according to price-tracking service GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline Monday was $3.51 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s 9 cents higher than last week, 33 cents higher than a month ago and 15 cents higher than a year ago.

Average prices nationwide range from about $3.13 per gallon to $4.93, according to AAA. Pennsylvania is among states with the highest average at $3.79 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon,” he said. “Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting Feb. 5.”

JUST IN: Gas prices could reach $4 again... a lot sooner than you might think. The average price of gas in the U.S. is up over 10% just in the last month - and it looks like more increases are on the way. #GasPriceUpdate pic.twitter.com/HeUt4VyaT8

— GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) January 30, 2023

County averages in Pennsylvania range from about $3.64 to $3.90 per gallon, according to AAA. County averages in the Pittsburgh area:

• Allegheny: $3.85

• Armstrong: $3.83

• Beaver: $3.85

• Butler: $3.84

• Washington: $3.86

• Westmoreland: $3.85

GasBuddy reported Monday’s average in the Pittsburgh area was $3.83 per gallon, based on its survey of 731 stations. That’s 14.7 cents higher than a month ago and 34 cents higher than a year ago.

Pittsburgh-area prices range from $3.35 to $3.99 per gallon, a range of 64 cents, according to GasBuddy.

Neighboring areas and their current prices:

• Akron: $3.58, up 9.3 cents from last week.

• Cleveland: $3.57, up 10.1 cents from last week.

• West Virginia: $3.42, down 1.6 cents from last week.

The national average price of diesel is $4.65 per gallon, up 5.4 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy.