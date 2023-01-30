ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy

Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
PopCrush

Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos

Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PopCrush

Kylie Jenner Slammed for Daughter Stormi’s Astroworld-Themed Birthday Party in Wake of Festival Tragedy

Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is being criticized after theming her daughter Stormi's 5th birthday party around Astroworld. Giant inflatable heads similar to the imagery used for Stormi's dad Travis Scott's 2018 Astroworld album — as well as his infamous festival of the same name, which resulted in tragedy in 2021 — were used as props for the event, as can be seen in photos posted to Jenner's Instagram Story.
TEXAS STATE
PopCrush

Anitta Reveals Who She Wants to See at the Grammys and Which Women Music Icons Help Her ‘Stay Golden’ (Q&A)

Anitta is staying golden thanks to her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, the women artists who keep her inspired and her delicious new Guinness World Record title with Lay's. With the help of Lay's, the Grammy-nominated Brazilian superstar recently recorded her smash hit, "Envolver," using 6,000 potatoes, earning a new Guinness World Records title in the process.
PopCrush

PopCrush

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy