ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

New Britain man killed in hit-and-run

Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Stewart, Chute to participate in St. Patrick's Day Parade

NEW BRITAIN - New Britain will once again be represented in the 2023 Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade and parade organizers have been hard at work raising necessary funds to participate. This Saturday New Britain Contingents will be hosting the Sash Ceremony, its largest fundraiser. All are welcomed...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Shooting under investigation in East Hartford

A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead. Updated: 1 hour ago. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on 1285...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-Team: Unsolved Murders in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The I-Team is digging into unsolved murders. We first took you to New Haven. Now Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink sits with Hartford’s Police Chief to learn what’s happening in the capital city. THE MURDERS OF CHARLES AND LEON KELLEY:. With tears running down...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Meriden

Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden Friday morning. State police said there was a crash on I-691 East, between exits 7 and 8 in Meriden, at 9:47 a.m. and one of the vehicle was reported to be a state police vehicle. No injuries are reported. The...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash

Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington firefighters provide mutual aid in blaze at Wethersfield home that left family homeless

Newington firefighters provided mutual aid to firefighters from neighboring Wethersfield early Thursday. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. at a home on Apple Hill, where the residents were out of the structure by the time first responding units arrived on scene. Heavy fire was seen in the area of the home’s garage and first floor, prompting a call for mutual aid.
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Elderly Plymouth man, grandson killed in car crash in Winsted

An elderly Plymouth man and his grandson died in a car crash in Winsted this week. Winsted police late Wednesday identified the Plymouth resident as 84-year-old William O’Leary, who they said was driving on Route 44, heading west, on Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m., when another motorist, driving east, tried to pass a box truck.
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH

Man in his 60s killed in Plymouth ATV rollover

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 60s was killed Wednesday evening after an ATV rolled over in Plymouth, according to officials. The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. the area of Hancock Court. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was legally riding his ATV on his own property at […]
PLYMOUTH, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Reports of mail theft in Simsbury

A new cannabis cultivation center is coming to New Britain, but not everyone is happy about it. Two students are facing charges after a stun gun was recovered by a school resource officer at Hamden High School, according to police. Updated: 5 hours ago. Custodian injured after confronting school intruder.
SIMSBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police looking to ID suspect who lunged at employee following theft, brandished knife

PLAINVILLE – Police are trying to identify a suspect in a shoplifting reported last month in which a knife was pulled out during a confrontation outside a local retailer. Police on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, saying he is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting at Kohl’s, located at 200 New Britain Ave., on Jan. 13. During the incident, according to police, the suspect lunged at a loss prevention employee and pulled out a pocket knife when confronted outside the store.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Fire destroys home on Apple Hill in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire erupted overnight at a house on Apple Hill in Wethersfield, according to local fire departments. The home was unfortunately destroyed by the blaze. Fire departments first responded just before 1 a.m. on reports of a garage fire. When crews arrived, they said heavy smoke was coming from the garage […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
truecrimedaily

Conn. man gets 120 years for tying up father and son and slashing their throats in 1987

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for the deaths of a father and son at their home in 1987. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office announced a judge sentenced Willie McFarland to 120 years behind bars for tying up 59-year-old Fred Harris and his 23-year-old son, Greg Harris, and slashing their throats. A jury convicted McFarland in November of two counts of murder.
HAMDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy