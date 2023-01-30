Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain man killed in hit-and-run
Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
New Britain Herald
Stewart, Chute to participate in St. Patrick's Day Parade
NEW BRITAIN - New Britain will once again be represented in the 2023 Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade and parade organizers have been hard at work raising necessary funds to participate. This Saturday New Britain Contingents will be hosting the Sash Ceremony, its largest fundraiser. All are welcomed...
Eyewitness News
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Shooting under investigation in East Hartford
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead. Updated: 1 hour ago. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on 1285...
Eyewitness News
I-Team: Unsolved Murders in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The I-Team is digging into unsolved murders. We first took you to New Haven. Now Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink sits with Hartford’s Police Chief to learn what’s happening in the capital city. THE MURDERS OF CHARLES AND LEON KELLEY:. With tears running down...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Meriden
Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden Friday morning. State police said there was a crash on I-691 East, between exits 7 and 8 in Meriden, at 9:47 a.m. and one of the vehicle was reported to be a state police vehicle. No injuries are reported. The...
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
East Hartford store clerk fatally shoots suspected robber during break-in
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are investigating an attempted robbery incident where a store clerk shot and killed one of two suspects, according to police. The incident began on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. when two suspects in black ski masks entered the Humble & Paid Co. on Main Street. Police stated […]
New Britain Herald
Newington firefighters provide mutual aid in blaze at Wethersfield home that left family homeless
Newington firefighters provided mutual aid to firefighters from neighboring Wethersfield early Thursday. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. at a home on Apple Hill, where the residents were out of the structure by the time first responding units arrived on scene. Heavy fire was seen in the area of the home’s garage and first floor, prompting a call for mutual aid.
Eyewitness News
A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest. Updated: 9 hours ago. A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a...
Eyewitness News
Robbery suspect shot, killed by clothing store clerk in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A clothing store clerk was shot in the lower back and a suspect was killed during a robbery attempt in East Hartford Thursday night, according to police. The suspect who was killed was identified as 26-year-old Jashar Haslam of Hartford. Police responded to the Humble...
Bristol Press
Elderly Plymouth man, grandson killed in car crash in Winsted
An elderly Plymouth man and his grandson died in a car crash in Winsted this week. Winsted police late Wednesday identified the Plymouth resident as 84-year-old William O’Leary, who they said was driving on Route 44, heading west, on Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m., when another motorist, driving east, tried to pass a box truck.
Man in his 60s killed in Plymouth ATV rollover
PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 60s was killed Wednesday evening after an ATV rolled over in Plymouth, according to officials. The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. the area of Hancock Court. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was legally riding his ATV on his own property at […]
News 12
Montville HS forced to shelter in place after unauthorized man enters building
Montville High School went into a shelter-in-place mode Thursday morning. An administrator says a male who wasn't authorized to be at the high school entered the building. He left when confronted. Authorities say police cleared the area where the male was seen. The Morris County K-9 unit also searched. Classes...
darientimes.com
Hartford police sergeant punching woman in custody was 'not excessive,' internal probe finds
HARTFORD — An internal affairs investigation into a city police sergeant who punched a woman while she was in custody has found his actions were "not excessive," according to a report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Nearly two years after Hartford Police Sgt. James Guzie was charged with...
Plymouth Man Killed In 'Tragic' ATV Accident, Police Say
A Connecticut man was killed during what police are calling a "tragic" accident on an ATV. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 6:20 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the area of Hancock Court in Plymouth. Plymouth Police responded to the area after receiving a report of a...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Reports of mail theft in Simsbury
A new cannabis cultivation center is coming to New Britain, but not everyone is happy about it. Two students are facing charges after a stun gun was recovered by a school resource officer at Hamden High School, according to police. Updated: 5 hours ago. Custodian injured after confronting school intruder.
Bristol Press
Plainville police looking to ID suspect who lunged at employee following theft, brandished knife
PLAINVILLE – Police are trying to identify a suspect in a shoplifting reported last month in which a knife was pulled out during a confrontation outside a local retailer. Police on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, saying he is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting at Kohl’s, located at 200 New Britain Ave., on Jan. 13. During the incident, according to police, the suspect lunged at a loss prevention employee and pulled out a pocket knife when confronted outside the store.
Fire destroys home on Apple Hill in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire erupted overnight at a house on Apple Hill in Wethersfield, according to local fire departments. The home was unfortunately destroyed by the blaze. Fire departments first responded just before 1 a.m. on reports of a garage fire. When crews arrived, they said heavy smoke was coming from the garage […]
Conn. man gets 120 years for tying up father and son and slashing their throats in 1987
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for the deaths of a father and son at their home in 1987. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office announced a judge sentenced Willie McFarland to 120 years behind bars for tying up 59-year-old Fred Harris and his 23-year-old son, Greg Harris, and slashing their throats. A jury convicted McFarland in November of two counts of murder.
