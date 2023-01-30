ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Idaho State Journal

Police investigating armed robbery at local convenience store

POCATELLO — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at a convenience store near Pocatello Regional Airport. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Jet Stop convenience store on East County Line Road just off Interstate 86. There were no injuries and authorities are not yet saying what was stolen from the store. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after reportedly placing a hidden camera in victim’s bedroom

POCATELLO – A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly putting a camera in a minor’s bedroom and taking photos of her underwear. Matthew Dayton White, 43, was charged with felony video voyeurism on Thursday, Feb. 2. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called Wednesday to investigate after...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Wanted man charged with assault after allegedly beating man with a gun

SWAN VALLEY — A 35-year-old Irwin man has been charged with felonies for allegedly pistol-whipping another man with a gun. EastIdahoNews.com reported on Matthew Lee Roberson when the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert looking for him on Jan. 27. Roberson was believed to be armed and dangerous and East Idaho Crime Stoppers offered a reward.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Second man allegedly involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged

POCATELLO — A second man has been charged in connection with a shooting and stabbing incident that occurred in Pocatello in December. Kevin Ward Call, 36, was charged with felony aggravated battery. According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 2, Pocatello police responded to a shooting in...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs. The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway. The elderly driver, the pickup's only occupant, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Wanted man now in custody after being found in Swan Valley home

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were able to contact Matthew L. Roberson Tuesday morning and take him into custody on his outstanding warrants. Roberson was wanted in connection to a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night resulting...
SWAN VALLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a juvenile on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local man sentenced for slicing teen with utility knife

AMMON – An Ammon man was sentenced to probation and a brief jail sentence Wednesday after attacking a teenager with a utility knife. Devin Wade Miner, 47, was sentenced to between two and 14 years in prison by District Judge Bruce Pickett. However, the judge suspended the prison sentence and placed Miner on supervised probation for a period of 14 years.
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Blackfoot woman pleads not guilty to murder charge

BLACKFOOT – A Blackfoot woman has entered a plea for her role in the alleged stabbing death of a man she lived with. Melissa Perkes, 35, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during a district court arraignment Monday in front of District Judge Darren Simpson. Perkes is accused of...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Several people displaced after house fire

IDAHO FALLS — Several people were displaced following a house fire in Idaho Falls Sunday night. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters and the Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. on Falls Drive. A call came in from one of the occupants saying the basement was on fire and two people were still inside the home.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Shane Eugene Storer

Shane Eugene Storer, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ID. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man facing drug trafficking charge after allegedly selling meth to informant

IDAHO FALLS — A 43-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a drug trafficking charge after allegedly selling methamphetamine for hundreds of dollars. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, a confidential informant contacted police and said he or she could buy 1 ounce of methamphetamine from Ben Rubidoux for $450.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID

