eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after police receive burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after police received a call that a burglary was in progress at a home Friday morning. The report came in around 6 a.m. and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street. The homeowner, who was not at the...
eastidahonews.com
Driver airlifted to local hospital after crash with train
Police investigating armed robbery at local convenience store
POCATELLO — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at a convenience store near Pocatello Regional Airport. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Jet Stop convenience store on East County Line Road just off Interstate 86. There were no injuries and authorities are not yet saying what was stolen from the store. ...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after reportedly placing a hidden camera in victim’s bedroom
POCATELLO – A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly putting a camera in a minor’s bedroom and taking photos of her underwear. Matthew Dayton White, 43, was charged with felony video voyeurism on Thursday, Feb. 2. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called Wednesday to investigate after...
Idaho Falls security camera catches burglar
A home security camera helped catch a burglary early Friday morning in Idaho Falls.
2 Idaho Falls individuals sentenced to 20 years trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl
eastidahonews.com
Wanted man charged with assault after allegedly beating man with a gun
SWAN VALLEY — A 35-year-old Irwin man has been charged with felonies for allegedly pistol-whipping another man with a gun. EastIdahoNews.com reported on Matthew Lee Roberson when the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert looking for him on Jan. 27. Roberson was believed to be armed and dangerous and East Idaho Crime Stoppers offered a reward.
eastidahonews.com
Second man allegedly involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged
POCATELLO — A second man has been charged in connection with a shooting and stabbing incident that occurred in Pocatello in December. Kevin Ward Call, 36, was charged with felony aggravated battery. According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 2, Pocatello police responded to a shooting in...
Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs. The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway. The elderly driver, the pickup's only occupant, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter...
eastidahonews.com
Wanted man now in custody after being found in Swan Valley home
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were able to contact Matthew L. Roberson Tuesday morning and take him into custody on his outstanding warrants. Roberson was wanted in connection to a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night resulting...
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a juvenile on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian was...
Pair in Southern Idaho Each Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, ID - A pair of Idaho Falls residents have each been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Ernestine Delafuente to over 25 years (309 months), while Simon Martinez was sentenced to 22 years (264 months).
eastidahonews.com
Local man sentenced for slicing teen with utility knife
AMMON – An Ammon man was sentenced to probation and a brief jail sentence Wednesday after attacking a teenager with a utility knife. Devin Wade Miner, 47, was sentenced to between two and 14 years in prison by District Judge Bruce Pickett. However, the judge suspended the prison sentence and placed Miner on supervised probation for a period of 14 years.
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot woman pleads not guilty to murder charge
BLACKFOOT – A Blackfoot woman has entered a plea for her role in the alleged stabbing death of a man she lived with. Melissa Perkes, 35, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during a district court arraignment Monday in front of District Judge Darren Simpson. Perkes is accused of...
Power lines down, avoid N Yellowstone Highway
The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department responded to N. Yellowstone Highway just before 1 p.m. Monday to address an issue with a power line that was about to fall across the roadway.
eastidahonews.com
Several people displaced after house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Several people were displaced following a house fire in Idaho Falls Sunday night. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters and the Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. on Falls Drive. A call came in from one of the occupants saying the basement was on fire and two people were still inside the home.
eastidahonews.com
Second man tied to fire that destroyed 4,000 acres and 2 homes sentenced to probation
AMERICAN FALLS — The second of two men charged with starting a 2021 fire in Power County that destroyed nearly 4,000 acres and two homes has been sentenced to probation. Lucas C. Daniels, 20, of Blackfoot, and 23-year-old Brandon Donato Frias, of Wyoming, each pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of setting fire to wildland.
eastidahonews.com
Shane Eugene Storer
Shane Eugene Storer, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ID. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Man facing drug trafficking charge after allegedly selling meth to informant
IDAHO FALLS — A 43-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a drug trafficking charge after allegedly selling methamphetamine for hundreds of dollars. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, a confidential informant contacted police and said he or she could buy 1 ounce of methamphetamine from Ben Rubidoux for $450.
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
