1 in 8 Older Americans May Be 'Junk Food Addicts,' Poll Finds
MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- It may be that as many as 13% of older adults are addicted to highly processed comfort foods, a new survey finds.
MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- It may be that as many as 13% of older adults are addicted to highly processed comfort foods, a new survey finds.
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.https://www.koamnewsnow.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0