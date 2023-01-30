Old Salem Farm Announces Schedule for Spring Shows

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Old Salem Farm is saddling up for its 2023 spring horse shows.

The event is to take place in May at the North Salem venue and will feature many of the nation’s best horses and riders.

Riders of all levels and ages – from youngsters on ponies to Olympic veterans such as McLain Ward – will be competing.

Week 1 (May 9-14) is United States Equestrian Federation “National-6” rated for hunters and jumpers and is designated FEI CS13.

Week 2 (May 16-21) is USEF ‘Premier-6’ rated and designated FEI CSI4.“Last year was a great one for Old Salem Farm Spring Horse Shows as we took major steps forward in our ongoing efforts to be one of the finest horse show facilities in the country,” said OSF owner and president Scott Hakim in announcing the shows Monday, Jan. 23.

He pointed to the venue’s new International Arena and its “state-of-the-art” all-weather footing as well as the landscaping upgrades and other show rings unveiled last year.

“We are grateful to everyone who has worked to help make Old Salem a horse show facility that is second to none, and especially to McLain Ward, who continues to help us as co-chairman for the Spring Horse Shows.”

Ward is an American show jumper and four-time Olympic medalist. He and his wife, Lauren, live at and operate Castle Hill Farm in Brewster.

OSF has a long history of hosting world-class horse shows. These have included the US Olympic Team Selection Trials, FEI World Cup™ qualifiers, FEI North American Youth Championships, and ASPCA Maclay Regional Finals.

The shows kick off with a Welcome Weekend (May 6-7) open to all.

Highlights include the Salem 2’6” Hunter Derby and Brewster 3’ Hunter Derby on Sunday, May 7.

The Week 1 schedule includes the Evergate Stables $40,000 1.50m Welcome Stake presented by JumpR App; $38,700 FEI 1.45m Jump-off; $10,000 Old Salem Farm Speed Derby; $15,000 Show Jumping Hall of Fame High Junior/Amateur Jumper Classic; and the $125,000 Old Salem Farm Grand Prix Presented by The Kincade Group.

Week 2 competition takes place in the International Arena.

It features the $65,000 Welcome Stake of North Salem Presented by The Kincade Group; $38,700 FEI 1.45m Jump-off; the $10,000 USHJA National Hunter Derby Presented by Mane ‘n Tail; $15,000 Show Jumping Hall of Fame High Junior/Amateur Jumper Classic; Governors Perpetual Hunt Seat Cup; and the $5,000 Old Salem Farm Grooms’ Class.

It concludes on Sunday, May 21, with the $200,000 Empire State Grand Prix.

Action starts at 8 a.m. each day. Classes will run in three rings simultaneously.

OSF boasts that its shows offer “over-the-top hospitality” and “unique” shopping opportunities. Food vendors will also provide meals to go and snack options.

And since watching all that leaping and galloping can make folks hungry, there will be VIP table seating overlooking the International Arena. Guests will be able to chomp down on gourmet farm-to-table fare.

Family activities include pony rides and face painting.

For more information, visit www.OldSalemFarm.net.











