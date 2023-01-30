ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield Resident Named to President's List at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA — Plainfield's Jasmine Simmons was named to the President's List for the Fall 2022 semester at Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university and national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

TAPinto.net

Jane McKinley of Ridgewood Named to Miami Univeristy President's List

OXFORD, OH - Jane McKinley has been named to Miami University President's List for academic work during the fall 2022 semester. To receive the owner, McKinley had to be ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within their division. McKinley is working towards a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and strategic communications. Miami University is a public university with a student body of nearly 19,000 located in Oxford, Ohio. Read More Ridgewood Education News: Special Ridgewood BOE Meeting with Later School Start Plan Postponed Four from Ridgewood Named to College of the Holy Cross Dean's List Students from Ridgewood Named to University of Vermont Dean's List
OXFORD, OH
TAPinto.net

North Plainfield Dance Teacher Select for National Teacher Leadership Consortium

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ --North Plainfield High School/Middle School dance teacher, Rebecca Visintainer, was selected as one of seventeen dance educators and professionals nationwide to participate in CAN’s Dance Teacher Leader Program, supported by the National Dance Education Organization (NDEO). Connected Arts Networks (CAN) has announced the selection of seventy Teacher Leaders in visual and media arts, theater, music, and dance. These arts educators from around the country will spend the next four years engaged in virtual Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) through one of four partnering arts education organizations. Teacher Leaders will receive specialized training to build their capacity to address social–emotional learning and equity, diversity, and inclusion within arts instruction. They will have an opportunity to conduct action research within virtual PLCs centered on problem solving for their classrooms and deepening their own practice. These findings will be shared with arts educators throughout the district. According to CAN, “By equipping teachers with skills in these pressing areas, we believe we can both support educators and positively impact students.” Program activities for this project are fully funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Assistance for Arts Education Program. For more information about CAN and NDEO Teacher Leaders, visit the CAN website here: https://www.arteducators.org/community/connected-arts-networks-can
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

2023 National Signing Day: Four Watchung Hills Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent

WARREN, NJ -  Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!”  said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends.  I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level.   Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!” Surrounded by their family, coaches, and friends  on Feb. 1, the four students put pen to paper and signed their official NLI commitment letters.  And they are: Riley McCann, Rutgers University, Football Cynthia Ming, Boston College, Fencing Magdalena O'Reilly, Holy Cross College, Track and Field Hunter Seubert, Rutgers University, Football The next signing day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3  
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

State Approves Merger of Two Newark Charter Schools

NEWARK - People's Prep Charter School and Achieve Community Charter School will become a single K-12 school called People's Achieve Community Charter School Network under a merger approved by the state Department of Education. The newly formed People’s Achieve Community Charter School will offer a complete K-12 education, providing a comprehensive and integrated approach to education, school leaders said. People's Prep is a high school and Achieve is a K-8 school. “The merger gives our students a guaranteed seat at a high-quality, college-prep high school where we know they’ll continue to receive the same care and attention we’ve provided since their first...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Tech Unveils Sweeping $32 Million Makeover

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County’s Newark Tech has officially reopened after a $31.7 million makeover, including a new three-story addition to accommodate its growing enrollment. Gov. Phil Murphy joined county Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., school officials and students for the Wednesday, Feb. 1st ceremonial ribbon cutting. Newark Tech, at 91 West Market St., is the third building in the Essex County Schools of Technology District to undergo major renovations in the past five years. “New Jersey is quickly becoming the center of a technological revolution happening in so many industries. As the jobs of tomorrow are being built all around us, the...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimmer Kate Curran is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ -- In her four years as part of the Gov. Livingston swim program, there's not a single event at which Kate Curran has not excelled, according to her coach. "By the time she graduates, Kate will be in the top 10 for career points and she will be the only swimmer I have ever had that will have top 10 times for every single individual event," Gov. Livingston swim coach David Closs said. "Her best events include the 200 free and the 500 free, where she is just a tenth or two off the school record in each...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians

WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere  Three of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire

Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Standing on Shoulders, Black History Month Kicks Off at Zimmerli Museum

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Alonzo Adams had mastered the finer points of painting as a student at Mason Gross. Finding his voice as a young Black artist proved more elusive. It appeared over time, but only after Maya Angelou gave him some sage advice. “She told me, “You have to go out into the world, soak it up, bring it back to the studio and squeeze it out,’” Adams said. That Black excellence through the ages and across the world continues to shape another generation – just as Adams’ art was informed and inspired by the renowned poet and Civil Rights activist. It...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market.  Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside High School Football Standout Elijah Carroll Commits to East Stroudsburg

PATERSON, NJ -  Eastside Football’s Elijah Carroll and his proud parents sat at a table with three hats, each bearing the logos of universities that had made offers to the star returner for next year – Alvernia College, East Stroudsburg, and Pace. After Carroll made some welcoming remarks to the group of supporters in the Eastside gymnasium, he put the East Stroudsburg University (ESU) hat on his head. Almost on cue, his mother, Monesia Jones, and his father, Rufus Carroll, unzipped their jackets to reveal their East Stroudsburg t-shirts. His grandparents, Henry and Victoria Rollins, were close by watching proudly.  “Throughout my...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Majestic Essex County Celebration Venue is Closing After 66 Years

WEST ORANGE, NJ – According to The Knowles family, owners of the Manor since 1956, the beautiful and iconic venue will be closing after July 5. In an open letter to “valued friends, past clients, guests and all of our extended Manor family,” they shared, “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end.”   Keith Sly, Director of Public Relations stated, "We all certainly would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who's been a part of 'The Manor experience' from our employees, to our...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
trentondaily.com

Fan-Favorite Café 128 to Reopen with Support of the City of Trenton

If you’re looking for a new coffee spot in town, you can look forward to reuniting with an old favorite on West State Street!. Before COVID-19, Café 128 was a favorite spot for locals and elected officials alike. Unfortunately, like many businesses, the pandemic proved too much, and the beloved café shut its doors. Now, Taraun Tice, her husband, and business partner are bringing new life to the property and restoring it to its former glory. To celebrate the opening, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Councilwoman Jennifer Williams gathered to highlight the improvements made at Café 128, which have been co-financed by the City of Trenton through the Trenton Business Improvement Incentive Program.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Receives $370,000 in Federal Funding to Modernize Emergency Operations Center

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ –  South Plainfield’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will see a much-needed upgrade thanks to $370,000 in federal funds. Secured by Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), the Community Project Funding will be used to replace equipment and upgrade borough communications and its 9-1-1 center. “Today we welcome Congressman Pallone, and thank him for his work in securing $370,000...towards the modernization of South Plainfield’s Emergency Response System,” Mayor Matt Anesh stated during a Feb. 3 press conference held at borough hall and attended by state, town, police, and school officials.  Through the Community Project Funding process, members of congress were able to solicit requests for...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Red Bank Zoning Board Carries Digital Billboard Proposal to April

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank Zoning Board held a hybrid (online and in-person), meeting last night with the primary discussion on a proposal from Outfront Media LLC, a publicly traded company (NYSE symbol: “OUT”), to replace two, non-conforming billboards. These billboards are seen as you come south over Cooper’s Bridge from Middletown in what has been called the gateway into Red Bank. The 187 Riverside Avenue site is a former gas station that has been closed for several years, the underground gas tanks removed and has been considered an eyesore by the borough. Red Bank has a restriction all billboards in any zone...
RED BANK, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

New York Yankees Announce 2023 Patriots Manager, Coaches & Staff

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The New York Yankees have announced the 2023 coaching staff for the Double-A Somerset Patriots, led by manager Raul Dominguez. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to spend my 17th season with the Yankees organization in the minor leagues,” said Dominguez. “I’m also excited to be the manager of the Somerset Patriots. I have heard many great things about Somerset, the ballpark facilities, the community and their fans. I look forward to the 2023 season and helping to develop our players for the Yankees and Major League Baseball.” Dominguez begins his first season as manager for Somerset and 17th overall in the Yankees...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mt. Laurel Fire Department Celebrates Cadet's Graduation from County Fire Academy

WESTAMPTON, NJ — The Burlington County Fire Services welcomed 18 new firefighters into their ranks during the Burlington County Fire Academy Graduation and Certificate Ceremony, held on January 31 at the Burlington County Institute of Technology's Westampton campus.  One of the newly-minted firefighters was Dominic DiTore of the Mount Laurel Fire Department, who will now be assigned to a crew and will begin answering 9-1-1- calls for the service.  Each of the cadets successfully completed 59 training sessions totaling more than 200 hours in length during the five-month Academy. It was the 100th class to graduate from the training program at the Burlington County Emergency...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

