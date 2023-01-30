Plainfield Resident Named to President's List at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA — Plainfield's Jasmine Simmons was named to the President's List for the Fall 2022 semester at Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university and national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.



