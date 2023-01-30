Alex Murdaugh Defense Says Two Shooters Possible
VIDEO: Defense cross-examines senior criminologist Melinda Worley alleging the possibility of two shooters in the death of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. (1/30/23)
VIDEO: Defense cross-examines senior criminologist Melinda Worley alleging the possibility of two shooters in the death of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. (1/30/23)
Devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials.https://www.courttv.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0