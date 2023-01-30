ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court TV

Alex Murdaugh Defense Says Two Shooters Possible

By Stephanie Magrisso
Court TV
Court TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjdB8_0kWLJzV400

VIDEO: Defense cross-examines senior criminologist Melinda Worley alleging the possibility of two shooters in the death of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. (1/30/23)

Comments / 0

Related
Court TV

Was Maggie Murdaugh Lured to Her Death?

Text messages between Alex and Maggie Murdaugh indicate that Alex wanted Maggie to come to the family's home on Moselle Road. It's not completely clear why, but Alex did tell her that his father was in hospice. (2/2/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Court TV

Exhibit: Paul Murdaugh’s Snapchat Video of Alex by Tree

A Snapchat video recovered from Paul Murdaugh's cellphone shows Alex Murdaugh on the day of the murders, dressed in a different outfit than he was wearing when police arrived later that night. (2/2/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Court TV

13th Jurors’ Opinions on Murdaugh Motive and Two Shooter Theory

Will the two shooter theory resonate with a jury? What was Alex Murdaugh's alleged motive? Court TV's own 13th jurors decide! These are individuals who have been in the courtroom watching everything unfold. (2/3/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Court TV

Vinnie Politan Retraces Alec Murdaugh’s Route

The route Alec Murdaugh claims he took the night his wife and son were killed is his alibi. Murdaugh maintains he was visiting his elderly mother the night Maggie and Paul were fatally gunned down. (1/31/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Court TV

Jury Deliberating in Antifreeze Murder Retrial

VIDEO: The jury in Mark Jensen’s retrial deliberating for two hours and 15 minutes Tuesday before going home for the evening. They requested a mix of exhibits, including autopsy and crime scene photos. (2/1/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Court TV

Lawyer for Mom Accused of Strangling 3 Kids Speaks

Attorney for Lindsay Clancy, who's accused of strangling her 3 young children before jumping out a window, says his client was over-medicated. Clancy, 32, remains hospitalized, unable to walk. She'll be arraigned on murder charges next week. (2/3/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Court TV

Tyre Nichols’ Family Attorney Talks to Court TV

Court TV Anchor Michael Ayala spoke with Nichols' Family Attorney Antonio Romanucci about how the family is coping and how he hopes Nichols' horrific beating death becomes a catalyst for change. (2/3/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Court TV

Court TV

Atlanta, GA
267
Followers
129
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials.

 https://www.courttv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy