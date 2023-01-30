25 great gifts for 13-year-old boys and girls

Best gifts for 13-year-olds. Reviewed / Nintendo / Retrosepc / PVO / Michaels

Turning 13 is a momentous occasion and one that definitely calls for a celebration. If you have a tween who is moving on up to the big 1-3, you’ll want to mark this milestone with some great toys and gifts.

These 25 curated gift ideas for your brand-new teenager will make shopping a little easier, even if they think they have it all.

From penny boards and sneakers, to hoodies and coding kits, there’s something for every 13-year-old boy or 13-year-old girl on this list. Read on for some serious gift giving inspiration.

1. For the one who appreciates a classic: Vans Classic Slip Ons

You can’t go wrong with a pair of checkered vans . This classic staple is the perfect gift for the teen who wants an effortlessly cool look. Pair them with faded jeans and an oversized hoodie for the ultimate in teen fashion.

$50 at DSW

2. For the one who likes living life on the edge: Retro Penny Skateboard

Hang ten on this retro penny board that comes in dozens of colors. The fat wheels and easy grip board make it perfect for beginners and the smaller size makes it extra portable so the teenage boy or girl on your list can take it anywhere.

From $25 at Amazon

3. For the one who is a music lover: Spotify Gift Card

Indulge their ever-changing music taste with a gift card to Spotify , so they can bypass those pesky ads and get back to listening to some old and new favorites. Who knows? You might just find a new favorite yourself.

From $10 at Target

4. For the one who wants to stay hydrated: 24 oz Hydro Flask

Your teen will be sure to hydrate with the 24 oz Hydro Flask that comes in a rainbow of colors with lots of surface area for their favorite stickers.

$26 at Hydro Flask

5. For the one who’s always cold: Adidas Adicolor Hoodie

You can never have too many hoodies. Add the Adidas Adicolor Hoodie to your teen’s current collection, and it might just become their favorite.

$27 at Adidas

6. For the one who values comfort: The Comfy Wearable Blanket

If you have to get out of bed on the weekends, you might as well be comfortable. The Comfy wearable blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch and doing absolutely nothing—the preferred activity for most 13-year-old boys and girls.

$50 at Amazon

7. For the one who likes video games: Nintendo Switch Lite

The perfect gift for 13-year-olds? The ability to bring their favorite Nintendo games wherever they go. The Nintendo Switch Lite has a sleek design that makes it ultra-portable plus they can connect with friends for online game play.

$200 at Amazon

8. For the one who is a book lover: Kindle Paperwhite

Download your teen’s favorite books to the new Kindle Paperwhite that boasts 8G of memory, and over 10 weeks of battery life.

You can also get subscriptions to favorite magazines and news sites for a great gift that’s informative, too.

$140 at Amazon

9. For the one who is an aspiring chef: DIY Ravioli Kit

If you have a 13-year-old girl or boy who loves helping out in the kitchen, this DIY ravioli kit from Williams Sonoma will have them cooking up a true Italian feast. The easy-to-follow directions and quality ingredients will keep the family going back for seconds.

$45 at Williams Sonoma

10. For the one who is a future astronomer: Telescope

The sky’s the limit with this beginner-friendly telescope . Bring it camping or simply take it out to the backyard for some star gazing fun that’s perfect for teens as well as the whole family.

$70 at Amazon

11. For the one who loves to code: Snap Circuits Coding Robot

The teen girl or boy in your life can use basic coding skills to animate this colorful robot that can throw, lift, kick, draw and more. They’ll learn mechanical engineering principles and coding basics through fun, hands-on play.

$22 at Amazon

12. For the one who is definitely NOT a morning person: Sunrise Alarm Clock

This very effective alarm clock mimics the sun, so that your teen wakes up naturally and—most importantly—on time. It’s especially good for heavy sleepers.

Wake up with one of seven alarm sounds or AM/FM radio.

$33 at Amazon

13. For the one who loves interior design: LED Lights

Let their inner interior decorator shine with these multicolor LED strip lights . They’re easy to install and give any room an added dose of personality. Download the app so they can sync their lights to their favorite music via a bluetooth speaker.

$25 at Amazon

14. For the one who is a b-baller: Nightmatch Light Up Basketball

If your basketball-loving teen can’t get enough of the court, they can play well after the sun goes down with this light up basketball . It even includes an extra set of batteries.

$50 at Amazon

15. For the one who is a board game enthusiast: Kids Against Maturity

Kids will love this card game , which is much like a mellowed-out version of the popular Cards Against Humanity series. It’s full of side-splitting fill-in-the-blank comedy that is perfect for your next family game night.

$13 at Amazon

16. For the paparazzo of the family: FujiFilm Instax Mini

Let the teen in your life snap all the pics they want with the FujiFilm Instamax Mini . It’s just like the old Polaroids we used to have as kids, only smaller, sleeker and much cooler.

$70 at Amazon

17. For the one who wants to make it official: Level 13 Unlocked T-shirt

If your teen wants to shout it from the rooftops, this “ Level 13 Unlocked T-shirt ” will leave no doubt that they finally made it to the big 1-3. The perfect gift for 13-year-old boys or girls who have everything.

$18 at Spreadshirt

18. For the one who is a forever Scout: Junior Swiss Army Knife

Your teen will always be prepared with this junior Swiss Army Knife , complete with eight different features including a screwdriver, saw, mini blade and tweezer.

$40 at Victorinox

19. For the one who is a movie buff: Portable Mini Projector

Watch movies anytime, anywhere with this battery-operated mini projector . Plug it in or charge it in advance for on-the-go fun.

$70 at Amazon

20. For the one who is a boba connoisseur: Bubble Tea DIY Kit

If you have a teen who just can’t get enough boba, try this Bubble Tea DIY Kit from Tea Drops. With six different flavors, there’s something for every palate.

$10 at Tea Drops

21. For the one who is an artist: 106 Piece Deluxe Painting and Art Set

An ideal gift for 13-year olds who love to paint, this art set has 106 pieces. Markers, colored pencils, paints, brushes and more round out this dream art kit so they can create a studio anywhere.

$85 at Michael’s

22. For the one who is tie dye obsessed: Double Spiral Tie Dye Kit

Turn that old white T-shirt into a colorful masterpiece with this double spiral tie dye kit . A great gift for the 13-year-old girl in your life since she can do it with friends.

$10 at Michael’s

23. For the one who loves fidget toys: 30 Piece Fidget Set

Fidgets are great for keeping idle hands busy. They’re also a known stress reliever, which is great for today’s teens who have busy school schedules and even busier social lives. This fidget set comes with 30 different fidgets so they’ll have plenty of options and can even share some, too.

$22 at Amazon

24. For the one who is a budding writer: The Happy Me Teen Journal

Write down your memories, dreams, thoughts and more in the Happy Me Teen Journal . This gratitude journal helps teens keep everything in perspective and more easily manage stress.

$33 at Happy Me

25. For the one who still appreciates a nightlight: Dumpling Ambient Light

This oh-so-cute dumpling night light gives off a warm glow that is perfect for a soothing night light—because the dark is scary no matter how old you are.

$28 at Paper Source

