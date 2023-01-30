Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke coming off the bench for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Clarke will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Clarke to play 28.2 minutes against Portland. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 13.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) ruled out on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Carter Jr. will be sidelined on Friday after the Orlando big man was held out with a right foot plantar fascia strain. Expect Bol Bol to see more time versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 14th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Heat's Victor Oladipo (ankle) doubtful on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Milwaukee on Saturday after being listed as doubtful. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.2 minutes against the bucks.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon was listed questionable coming into the day due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action ahead of the weekend due to the injury. Jeff Green and Bruce Brown should see more work with Gordon sidelined.
numberfire.com
Bucks list Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo is on track to suit up on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 53.7 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Saturday projection includes 28.0...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (concussion symptoms) available on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (concussion symptoms) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Grant will be active on Friday night after Portland's forward was listed as questionable with concussion symptoms. In a matchup versus a Washington team ranked ninth in FanDuel points (42.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Grant to score 34.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert (hamstring) ruled out Thursday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (right hamstring soreness) is out Thursday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert has been downgraded from questionable after being a late addition to the injury report on Thursday. There will be more bench minutes available for Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, and Lamar Stevens. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro could also take on larger roles without LeVert.
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Davis Bertans (calf) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bertans will be inactive after suffering a left calf strain on Thursday. Expect Reggie Bullock to play more minutes versus a Warriors' team ranked 14th in opposing true shooting percentage. Bullock's current Saturday...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid continues to deal with foot soreness and is questionable to face the Spurs on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.1 minutes against San Antonio. Embiid's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) active for Friday's game versus Pistons
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Smith Jr. will suit up versus his former team despite dealing with a wrist ailment. In 21.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bryn Forbes (ankle) will play Friday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bryn Forbes will play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Forbes entered the day with a questionable tag due to a sprained right ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to suit up to kick off the weekend. In 22...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) active and starting in Friday's matchup versus Spurs
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid will make his 39th start at center after Philadelphia's star was listed as questionable. In 33.1 expected minutes versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating, our models project Embiid to score 56.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (foot) won't return for Bulls on Thursday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not return Thursday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Caruso went to the locker room late in the second quarter. Now, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the night due to a right foot sprain. Expect more minutes for Goran Dragic and Coby White.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) will not return on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not return to Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Anderson left Friday's game in the first half with back spasms and was originally considered questionable to return. He has been downgraded to out and will miss the remainder of Friday's game. Anderson will...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trae Young back in the starting lineup. The Hawks are 1.0-point underdogs against the Suns on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
numberfire.com
College Basketball Betting Guide: Thursday 2/2/23
College basketball is one of the more entertaining sports to bet on due to the sheer volume of games that take place each day. The season is heating up as conference play winds down, and this is a great time to hone your betting prowess before March Madness. Using our...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Mo Bamba for inactive Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Friday
Orlando Magic power forward Mo Bamba is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bamba will make his sixth start this season after Wendell Carter Jr. was ruled out with a foot strain. In a matchup versus a Minnesota team allowing 52.2 FanDuel points per game to his position, Bamba's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
