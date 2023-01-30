Read full article on original website
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a church
MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies say […]
Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has assumed control of an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Jackson County. The officer-involved shooting took place after a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect on Jisco West Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was...
Ohio man facing extradition from Fayette County for ‘dangerous drug’ warrants
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County after trashing drug paraphernalia and running from Deputies. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies received a call for a welfare check on two unconscious men inside a car parked in a private […]
Man accused of breaking into church
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after investigators say he broke into a church Thursday in the Charleston area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Deputies in the area saw suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting
Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond hearing was held for Jody Buskirk for his charges on October 26, 2022. Buskirk’s attorney looked to reduce the bond amount for Buskirk from his arrest last October. He was arrested on counts of second offense delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine,...
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
Man wanted in West Virginia arrested in Lawrence County
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Office on Tuesday apprehended a man being sought by Wayne County, W.Va., Sheriff Rick Thompson since Jan. 26 for ramming a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Shawn “Shug” Risner, 35, of Wayne,...
Former employee accused in McDonald's bathroom attack on customer heads back to prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A now former Elkview McDonald's employee who is accused of stabbing and robbing a customer in the restaurant's bathroom is headed back to prison for crimes he was on probation for at the time of the alleged attack. Richard Thornton, 31, of Elkview is charged with...
UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe
Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
Sheriff’s office asking for information on West Virginia woman missing for nearly a year
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – This month marks one year since a Mason County woman went missing, and the sheriff’s office is again asking the public to help provide any information they can to help solve the case. Grace Allison Smith of Gallipolis Ferry was last seen at her father’s home on Feb. 23, 2022. […]
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
Mason County sheriff renews plea for information on missing woman as anniversary nears
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office renewed its plea for new information from the public Wednesday as the one-year anniversary of a woman’s disappearance nears. Grace Allison Smith, of Gallipolis, was last seen at her father’s home on Feb. 23, 2022, and her...
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn David White, 41, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun crime according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. On November 8, 2018, law enforcement officers visited White’s residence while investigating a firearm...
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming search
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Gretchen Fleming search taking place this Saturday, Parkersburg police is looking to get many volunteers. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that the department is looking for a maximum of three hundred able-bodied volunteers -- who are at least 18 years old -- for Saturday’s search.
Two men arrested for theft at a construction company in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On January 30, 2023, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in progress at Steelial Construction on Mine Road. According to the caller, multiple males were seen going in and out of one of the buildings and taking items. Deputies arrived...
Man wanted after robbing business in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted after allegedly robbing Wild Wiley’s in South Charleston, West Virginia. The South Charleston Police Department says, on Jan. 22, a robbery happened at Wild Wiley’s on Short Street in South Charleston. They say they got a warrant on Dustin Ray Bassham for first-degree robbery. Police say […]
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
