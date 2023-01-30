ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia, man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a church

MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has assumed control of an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Jackson County. The officer-involved shooting took place after a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect on Jisco West Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man accused of breaking into church

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after investigators say he broke into a church Thursday in the Charleston area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Deputies in the area saw suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting

Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond hearing was held for Jody Buskirk for his charges on October 26, 2022. Buskirk’s attorney looked to reduce the bond amount for Buskirk from his arrest last October. He was arrested on counts of second offense delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia

MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Man wanted in West Virginia arrested in Lawrence County

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Office on Tuesday apprehended a man being sought by Wayne County, W.Va., Sheriff Rick Thompson since Jan. 26 for ramming a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Shawn “Shug” Risner, 35, of Wayne,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe

Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn David White, 41, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun crime according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. On November 8, 2018, law enforcement officers visited White’s residence while investigating a firearm...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two men arrested for theft at a construction company in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On January 30, 2023, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in progress at Steelial Construction on Mine Road. According to the caller, multiple males were seen going in and out of one of the buildings and taking items. Deputies arrived...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Injuries to infant being investigated

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy