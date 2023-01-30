Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
Wyoming adds 21 New Football Commits on National Signing Day
LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Football announced 21 new commitments to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wednesday's announcement came on the first day of college football's National Signing Day for the regular signing period. This group of commitments included: eight new transfers, of which three are scholarship players and five are preferred walk-ons, and 13 new high school commitments, of which five are scholarship players and eight are preferred walk-ons.
county10.com
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
buckrail.com
Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/1/23–2/2/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
This Weekend in Cheyenne: Mini-Golf, Markets, Mics, and More!
Does anyone else feel like January went by way too fast? The first weekend of February is here! And the weather looks like it will be more forgiving this weekend, so why not enjoy it? Kickstart your February by exploring all Cheyenne has to offer this weekend:. Friday, February 3.
Wyoming Expected to Ink At Least Four on Traditional Signing Day
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said his staff would be nimble and ever evolving as it attempts to navigate the choppy waters that is now the new norm in college football. Wyoming's 10th-year head coach will be the first to tell you he won't be building his program through the NCAA Transfer Portal, but even he realized it was time to mix it up. He did just that with traditional signing day less than 24 hours away.
cowboystatedaily.com
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
capcity.news
Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center
According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
msureporter.com
The adventures have officially begun
My adventures in Wyoming have officially begun. I have been very busy exploring my surroundings and beyond Laramie. There is so much that has happened since I got here, but one of my favorite things is that I have officially found my go-to coffee shop. It is a small local...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
3 Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Death Bound Over to District Court
The trio charged in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle last month, have been bound over to Laramie County District Court. Circuit Court Judge Sean Chambers on Thursday found probable cause to bind 19-year-old Tirso Munguia over on...
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming News Now Signing Day Special
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday was National Signing Day, and that brought plenty of action around the state of high school athletes officially making their college choices. The Wyoming Cowboys football team announced 21 additions to their 2023 class. Eight players will be on scholarship, while the remaining...
Come And Serve On The City Of Laramie Boards & Commissions
Calling all Laramie citizens. Are you looking for a way to make a difference in our community? Volunteering to serve on one of our Boards and Commissions is a great way to show that you care and share your knowledge and expertise with our community. A few positions are open...
capcity.news
Preliminary hearing for Cheyenne manslaughter case postponed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A preliminary hearing for three suspects in a manslaughter investigation has been postponed. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were set to have their preliminary hearing today, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. It has, however, been continued to a later date. At...
