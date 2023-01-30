ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie Live

Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming adds 21 New Football Commits on National Signing Day

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Football announced 21 new commitments to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wednesday's announcement came on the first day of college football's National Signing Day for the regular signing period. This group of commitments included: eight new transfers, of which three are scholarship players and five are preferred walk-ons, and 13 new high school commitments, of which five are scholarship players and eight are preferred walk-ons.
LARAMIE, WY
buckrail.com

Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/1/23–2/2/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Expected to Ink At Least Four on Traditional Signing Day

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said his staff would be nimble and ever evolving as it attempts to navigate the choppy waters that is now the new norm in college football. Wyoming's 10th-year head coach will be the first to tell you he won't be building his program through the NCAA Transfer Portal, but even he realized it was time to mix it up. He did just that with traditional signing day less than 24 hours away.
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center

According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
msureporter.com

The adventures have officially begun

My adventures in Wyoming have officially begun. I have been very busy exploring my surroundings and beyond Laramie. There is so much that has happened since I got here, but one of my favorite things is that I have officially found my go-to coffee shop. It is a small local...
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed

As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming News Now Signing Day Special

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday was National Signing Day, and that brought plenty of action around the state of high school athletes officially making their college choices. The Wyoming Cowboys football team announced 21 additions to their 2023 class. Eight players will be on scholarship, while the remaining...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Preliminary hearing for Cheyenne manslaughter case postponed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A preliminary hearing for three suspects in a manslaughter investigation has been postponed. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were set to have their preliminary hearing today, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. It has, however, been continued to a later date. At...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
