Read full article on original website
Related
Influencer Slammed After Asking Character at Disneyland for Kiss on the Cheek
An influencer and former Love Island USA star is facing backlash on TikTok after going viral for asking a character at Disneyland for a kiss. In a video posted Jan. 28, Cely Vazquez asks Star Wars character Kylo Ren, "Do you wanna give me a kiss on the cheek?" as she leans in and taps her cheek.
North West Appears to Scream ‘Please Leave!’ as Paparazzi Hound Kim Kardashian About Kanye West Battery Incident
North West appeared to defend her mom Kim Kardashian during an encounter with the paparazzi over the weekend. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Page Six shared a video of the mother-daughter duo leaving North's basketball game. While getting into their vehicle, a paparazzo asked Kim an invasive question about her ex-husband Kanye West in front of their 9-year-old daughter.
Groomsman Wants to Decline Wedding Invite Since His Long-Term Partner Wasn’t Invited
On Reddit, a man is questioning whether or not to attend his friend's wedding since he didn't get a plus-one for his long-term partner, even though all the other groomsmen did. "One of my close friends asked me to be in his wedding. His wedding party is quite large, around...
TikTok User Claims He Uploads the Worst Photos Ever Taken of Celebrities to Their Wikipedias
A man on TikTok claims it's his personal mission to upload the worst, most unflattering photos of celebrities to their respective Wikipedia profiles. "Did a fan take a flash photo of you seconds after he tapped you on the back? I'm gonna upload it," user @pablogoldstein says while showing a bad photo of Luke Wilson.
Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’
Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy
Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
Anitta Reveals Who She Wants to See at the Grammys and Which Women Music Icons Help Her ‘Stay Golden’ (Q&A)
Anitta is staying golden thanks to her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, the women artists who keep her inspired and her delicious new Guinness World Record title with Lay's. With the help of Lay's, the Grammy-nominated Brazilian superstar recently recorded her smash hit, "Envolver," using 6,000 potatoes, earning a new Guinness World Records title in the process.
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0