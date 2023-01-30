Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.

6 DAYS AGO