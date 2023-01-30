Read full article on original website
Insurance companies dropping Hyundai, Kia due to theft risk
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The theft risk is so high for Kia and Hyundai cars that some insurance companies are no longer covering them. State Farm and Progressive are refusing new coverage requests in cities like Columbus, Ohio, St. Louis and Denver. Hyundai and Kia models that use a physical ignition key can be easily […]
WSYX ABC6
Leader of national narcotics distribution operation pleads guilty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The leader of 11 defendants charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday. Isabel Castellanos and the other defendants were arrested in June 2022. Castellanos transported narcotics from Los Angeles...
WSYX ABC6
OSHA issues $294K in penalties for safety hazards at Morse Road Dollar Tree Store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Citing "repeated" safety violations at a Columbus Dollar Tree store, the federal government Tuesday assessed fines totaling $294,657. “Repeatedly our inspectors find similar hazards at Dollar Tree stores exposing workers to risk of injury from stacked merchandise and blocked aisles and exit ways,” said Occupational Safety and Health Area Director Larry Johnson in Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
All natural plant-based spray tan options for expecting mothers to consider
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Winter seems to drag on here in Ohio and one way to make yourself feel better may be to get a tan without going to the tanning bed. The solutions businesses are using now are safer for you and even available for expecting mom's! The owner of Happy Naked Co. Brittany Griffith and Brittaney Sturgill join Good Day Columbus for a demonstration.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Delaware. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
WSYX ABC6
CCS security team looking for solutions after 8th gun found in school since September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 6,000 cameras, district-wide, are watching Columbus City Schools students daily. "They scan from school to school, building to building, to be the extra eyes on what is going on. The schools alert the staff if they see something," said Chris Baker, the Director of Safety and Security and CCS.
WSYX ABC6
Keys to Black Wealth taking steps to turn finances into a fun learning experience
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Taking steps to build generational wealth while putting an emphasis on closing the racial gap here in Ohio. On a mission to fuse finance with fun Co-CEO's of Keys to Black Wealth David Deberry II and Brandy Avery join Good Day Columbus ahead of their upcoming Black History Month Experience for the community.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced to over 5 years after crash in Great Smoky Mountains park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old Columbus man to over five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a crash at a national park that killed one of his passengers. Bryce Allen Axline was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison on Thursday for...
WSYX ABC6
Fed raises interest rates as inflation eases a bit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As expected, the Federal Reserve raised the interest rates Wednesday. Even though the quarter-point interest rate hike seems tiny compared to last year's increases, some say the mission to cool the economy is working. Martina Peng, PhD, the department chair of accounting, finance, and risk...
WSYX ABC6
Dublin police released Nalah Jackson in felony case weeks before kidnapping of Thomas boys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected of stealing two cars and crashing them both, Dublin police detained high-profile kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson weeks before police say she stole another car with 5-month-old twins inside. The Columbus abductions on Dec. 19 of Ky'Air and Kason Thomas prompted a statewide amber alert....
WSYX ABC6
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
WSYX ABC6
Car crashes into east Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An out-of-control car crashed into an east Columbus house early Thursday morning. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Beechwood Road and Carolwood Avenue. Police said the car smashed through a utility pole, bringing wires down and then hit the carport...
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
WSYX ABC6
DeWine hoping for more low income family housing, but an agency says it may not be enough
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The governor is on a multi-city tour, touting his budget proposals which include more tax credits to promote low-income, single-family home ownership. But the folks who run an agency helping to house young people say it might not be enough. Huckleberry House operates a shelter...
WSYX ABC6
Helping in the kitchen and baking with confidence by following color-coded baking kits
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If your children love to spend time in the kitchen, whipping up sweets, Baketivity is offering kits to teach them about measurements with an easy-to-follow color-coded guide! Daniella Park from Buttercreme lane joins Good Day Columbus to demonstrate one of the techniques to learn!. To...
Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
Jezebel
Ohio Sheetz Employee Was Forced to Quit Her Job Because of Missing Teeth Caused By Domestic Violence
Rose Marie Counts, a woman from Circleville, Ohio claims she had no choice but to leave her job at her local Sheetz because her teeth—many of which she are missing because she says her ex-husband knocked them out of her mouth—violated the convenience store’s “smile policy.”
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in connection with well-known Columbus restaurant owner's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a bar in far northeast Columbus was arrested Friday. Armando Flores, 25, was charged with murder by Columbus police after 51-year-old Rudy Tirado Gonzalez was shot and killed at the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue on Jan. 23.
614now.com
Suspect fresh out of jail can’t afford pizza, steals cash register of Columbus pizza shop instead
Columbus Police are looking for an individual who stole the cash register from a south side Pizza Hut after not being able to afford an order late last year. According to Columbus Police, on Nov. 26, an “unknown subject” entered the Pizza Hut located at 1076 Parsons Ave. and attempted to place an order. The suspect told the employee that he had recently been released from jail, and couldn’t afford to buy a pizza.
