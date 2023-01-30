ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSYX ABC6

Leader of national narcotics distribution operation pleads guilty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The leader of 11 defendants charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday. Isabel Castellanos and the other defendants were arrested in June 2022. Castellanos transported narcotics from Los Angeles...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSHA issues $294K in penalties for safety hazards at Morse Road Dollar Tree Store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Citing "repeated" safety violations at a Columbus Dollar Tree store, the federal government Tuesday assessed fines totaling $294,657. “Repeatedly our inspectors find similar hazards at Dollar Tree stores exposing workers to risk of injury from stacked merchandise and blocked aisles and exit ways,” said Occupational Safety and Health Area Director Larry Johnson in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

All natural plant-based spray tan options for expecting mothers to consider

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Winter seems to drag on here in Ohio and one way to make yourself feel better may be to get a tan without going to the tanning bed. The solutions businesses are using now are safer for you and even available for expecting mom's! The owner of Happy Naked Co. Brittany Griffith and Brittaney Sturgill join Good Day Columbus for a demonstration.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause

DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Delaware. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
DELAWARE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Fed raises interest rates as inflation eases a bit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As expected, the Federal Reserve raised the interest rates Wednesday. Even though the quarter-point interest rate hike seems tiny compared to last year's increases, some say the mission to cool the economy is working. Martina Peng, PhD, the department chair of accounting, finance, and risk...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Car crashes into east Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An out-of-control car crashed into an east Columbus house early Thursday morning. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Beechwood Road and Carolwood Avenue. Police said the car smashed through a utility pole, bringing wires down and then hit the carport...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Suspect fresh out of jail can’t afford pizza, steals cash register of Columbus pizza shop instead

Columbus Police are looking for an individual who stole the cash register from a south side Pizza Hut after not being able to afford an order late last year. According to Columbus Police, on Nov. 26, an “unknown subject” entered the Pizza Hut located at 1076 Parsons Ave. and attempted to place an order. The suspect told the employee that he had recently been released from jail, and couldn’t afford to buy a pizza.
COLUMBUS, OH

