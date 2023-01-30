Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Why Kamarion Franklin Is One of America’s Best Defensive Lineman
Evaluating high school football players can become redundant. Watch the tape, see someone win with traits and athleticism, and try to find three things to write about. Therefore, when you come across a different type of player, you must treat them differently. Everyone knows defensive end Kamarion Franklin is a good football player; he's a five-star on three different recruiting services.
Tri-City Herald
Hawks Handle Jazz With Ease 115-108
The Atlanta Hawks entered Friday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz as road warriors and fought hard for 48 minutes. Atlanta defeated Utah 115-108, picking up another important win on their five-game road trip. Atlanta did not waste any time jumping out to a 22-point lead in the first half....
Tri-City Herald
Magic top Timberwolves after 5 players ejected for fighting
Cole Anthony had 20 points and fellow reserve Moritz Wagner scored 19 as Orlando’s bench propelled the Magic to a 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves that included a fight between the teams and five player ejections Friday night. The brawl broke out in front of the Orlando bench...
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA’s Mindset, Preparing For Washington
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Cronin talked about looking past wins and losses, where the Bruins can improve moving forward, Amari Bailey's role upon his return from injury, Jaylen Clark's shooting struggles and what UCLA can expect from Washington on Thursday night.
Comments / 0