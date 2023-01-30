Read full article on original website
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 1, 2007: As 50 Cent was promoting his third studio album, Curtis, in 2007, the Queens, N.Y. rapper sat down for a radio interview on this day with host Angie Martinez on the Hot 97 radio station in New York. After Angie and Fif discussed his music and business moves, Angie urged fans to call in and ask the "Candy Shop" rhymer some questions. What happened next was one of those hip-hop moments that can't be made up.
Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
Hip-hop has always had a love-hate relationship with the Grammys. In fact, the prestigious award show that’s catered to honoring the music industry’s most talented composers, songwriters and musicians turned a blind eye to rap for years. Some might say the Recording Academy has considered hip-hop the outcast of music in general, never recognizing the genre for what it truly represents: a cultural movement that goes against the status quo.
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
DJ Khaled, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Pusha T released albums that received nominations for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
Kendrick Lamar‘s To Pimp a Butterfly has become the highest-rated album of all time on one of the internet’s most popular fan review websites. The Compton rapper’s third studio album surpassed Radiohead’s OK Computer on Thursday (January 31) to become No. 1 on the list of top albums of all time on Rate Your Music.
Future has won Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. The honor was given on Monday (Jan. 30) for his track “Wait for U" featuring Tems and Drake. ATL Jacob handled the production alongside FNZ, Tejiri Akpoghene,1SRAEL and Sonic Major, who all combined to flip Tems' "Higher" into a Rap&B smash. The track—a heart-sinking masterpiece about staying down—was the lead single to Pluto's latest album I Never Liked You. Both the record and the project climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and 200 charts, respectively. Additionally, the song has already been certified 3x platinum in less than a year of being out.
Lil Uzi Vert ended the year on a high note, dropping his latest Billboard Hot 100 hit "Just Wanna Rock." The sprightly visual for the track has earned the former XXL Freshman Video of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Released on Nov. 18, 2022, the Gibson Hazard-directed visual...
What do OK Computer, Abbey Road, and Loveless have in common? They’re good, but not quite as good as To Pimp a Butterfly — at least according to the cumulative scoring on Rate Your Music. Kendrick Lamar’s landmark 2015 album now has a 4.34 rating on the popular community review site, suprassing Radiohead’s OK Computer as the highest-ranked album of all time on the platform.
Los Angeles, CA - Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and many more are among a star-studded cast of performers set to take the stage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. LL COOL J will play host for the celebratory segment while legendary Roots drummer...
Kanye West gave people a lot to talk about when recording and performing Donda at his various listening events; one topic, in particular, was his makeshift studio at Mercdes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Now fans can experience the space where the 45-year-old made his 2021 LP for themselves, as it is available to rent. The Stufinder app shared a tweet on Monday evening (Jan. 30) that listed the booking. “We are aware someone has listed the Studio room Kanye West recorded ‘DONDA’ on our App,” they wrote. “We will update you when someone books it! Stay tuned.” The app’s Twitter account...
Quavo will honor Takeoff with a special performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), The Recording Academy announced Takeoff will be one of three late artists honored with performances at the annual event. Quavo will hit the stage to perform his Takeoff homage track "Without You" with the help of the Maverick City Music choir. In addition, Kacey Musgraves will perform "Coal Miner’s Daughter" in honor of Lynn. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt are slated to perform "Songbird" in remembrance of McVie.
Nearly fifty years ago, a party was held at Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx. Little did DJ Kool Herc and several others know, the party held in the recreation room that evening would change the trajectory of music, culture and much more. In short, it is widely recognized as the night Hip-Hop was born.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album. The multi-Grammy winner’s iconic first solo album will make a return to streaming services on Wednesday. His 1992 release became a classic spawning several hits, including “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” and “Let Me Ride.” The latter track — featuring rapper Snoop Dogg along with Ruben and Jewell on vocals — won Dr. Dre his first Grammy in 1994.
Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys Award Show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn Corey Carter, 53, will grab the microphone and join DJ Khaled for a rendition of their triumphant number, “God Did.” The eight-minute track—which has been nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance—is from Khaled’s 2021 album of the same name. The record also features verses from Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayyy, with Hov taking up most of the song’s run-time. More from VIBE.comJay-Z And Bacardi Come To Agreement Over D'USSÉ Brand's Next ChapterBeyoncé Adds Seven New Dates To RENAISSANCE...
ATL Jacob has the distinguished honor of being named the Producer of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. The 23-year-old Atlanta native earned the win today (Jan. 30), besting fellow producers Boi-1da, Dahi, Hit-Boy, Hitkidd, Metro Boomin and The Alchemist. In 2022, ATL Jacob had arguably the biggest year of his career as a coproducer on Future's multiplatinum-selling smash "Wait For U" featuring Drake and sampling Tems. The song has earned Jacob two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.
