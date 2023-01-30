ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Nominations to be accepted for distinguished service awards

By Corey Morris
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Erie County citizens and first and second responders will have a shot at the spotlight as Erie County launches the Erie County Distinguished Service Awards nomination period next month.

The awards ask community members to nominate a first or second responder and private citizens who have performed a significant act of public service.

Erie County Community College students get easy transition to Slippery Rock

“These awards recognize extraordinary valor and heroism, outstanding actions, exceptional achievements, or innovated approaches to public service while maintaining high standards of integrity and professionalism,” a county announcement said.

The awards will be divided into categories: Law Enforcement, Firefighter, Emergency Medical Services, Second Responders (utility services personnel, like hazardous material response and cleanup, road clearing, crowd control, emergency services like Red Cross, food services, security services, social services, and sanitation and emergency management), Civilian 18 and Older, and Civilian Younger than 18, and In Memoriam.

“So often we see the heroes in our communities not get the recognition that they truly
deserve. This program will make sure that these men and women are recognized and
honored for the lifesaving work they perform day in and day out,” said Brenton Davis, county executive.

The nomination period is from Feb. 1 through March 17. An awards ceremony will be held in April.

A nomination form is available online .

