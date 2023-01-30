ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GOAT reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement

Patrick Mahomes wasted no time sharing his thoughts on Tom Brady after the latter announced his retirement from football on Wednesday morning. Mahomes tweeted three goat emojis, sharing what everyone in the sports world already knew when his fellow quarterback decided to hang them up: Brady is the greatest football player of all time. 🐐🐐🐐 […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GOAT reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Brian Hartline calls out PFF for disrespect of Buckeyes wide receiver

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline called out Pro Football Focus for not including another Buckeyes receiver in their 2023 top 10 returning wide receivers list in a Thursday tweet. “There seems to be a trend,” Hartline wrote. “And every year I mention, ‘they’re missing one or two.’ “So I’ll say it again, you’re missing […] The post Brian Hartline calls out PFF for disrespect of Buckeyes wide receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
ClutchPoints

Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn

Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure

Kellen Moore’s run as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys came to an end earlier this week, as the two sides parted ways via a mutual decision. Moore served as Dallas’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, including the 2022 campaign, where the team ranked at fourth in points per game with a 27.5 average. Many […] The post Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith sounds off on serious chip on his shoulder after Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade

Geno Smith is right in the middle of contract negotiations to stay in Seattle. The fact that he’s slated for a pretty sizable deal that the Seahawks want to give him is a testament to what a terrific season he had as a starter this year after taking over for Russell Wilson. Beyond just the […] The post Geno Smith sounds off on serious chip on his shoulder after Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Raiders, Josh McDaniels set to add key Commanders coach

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for any way to bring some firepower after a dreadful 2022 season. McDaniels is now trying to add a former influential Commanders’ coach to his staff. Former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner is traveling to Las Vegas, where the expectation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023

Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, forfeited a bonkers deal with FOX Sports to return for one more NFL season. This led to an ultimatum from wife Gisele Bündchen about their marriage, which unfortunately resulted in a divorce. Now Brady has retired “for good” after his 2022 season, which wasn’t the most illustrious way to go out given the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ struggles. Still, it was truly an incredible career that resulted in seven Super Bowl wins between the Buccaneers and New England Patriots. Now, let’s look at Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

One last-minute move Giants must make to round out roster

Saying it’s been a disappointing offseason for the San Francisco Giants would be a massive understatement. Some would even call the Giants’ free agency in 2023 a disaster. The team infamously came up short in its pursuit of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, who ended up re-signing with the New York Yankees. Shortly afterwards, shortstop […] The post One last-minute move Giants must make to round out roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ROSS, CA
ClutchPoints

Ryan Day gets brutally honest on Kyle McCord-Devin Brown QB competition

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a successful 2022 campaign, but will head into 2023 with some big questions. Chief among them is who will be replacing C.J. Stroud under center now that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Ohio State has a pair of quarterbacks in Kyle McCord and Devin Brown gunning for the position, and head coach Ryan Day’s recent comments on the quarterback position will certainly catch their attention.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Tee Higgins’ 3-word reaction to false trade rumors

In recent weeks, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has found himself at the center of trade speculation. With many thinking that the young wide receiver could be looking for a major contract extension, some believe that a trade could be in his future. On Friday, Higgins took to Twitter to seemingly put these trade […] The post Tee Higgins’ 3-word reaction to false trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jeff Saturday’s Colts HC candidacy gets major Jim Irsay boost

Jeff Saturday wasn’t very successful in his time as the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach. But he has a major supporter in Colts’ owner Jim Irsay, and that can be enough to land him the permanent head coaching position in Indianapolis. The Colts have been on an extensive search for their next head coach, including […] The post RUMOR: Jeff Saturday’s Colts HC candidacy gets major Jim Irsay boost appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
