Mississippi State

SBLive Mississippi Power 10, class-by-class girls basketball rankings (1/30/2023)

By Tyler Cleveland, SBLive
 4 days ago

Each week during the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season, SBLive’s Tyler Cleveland will rank the top 10 teams in Mississippi regardless of classification, as well as the top five teams for each of the MHSAA’s six classifications.

Here’s a look at the girls basketball rankings for the week starting Monday, Jan. 30:

MORE: Updated SBLive Mississippi Boys Basketball Rankings

Mississippi Power 10 Rankings

  1. Hancock (25-1)
  2. Germantown (22-2)
  3. Tupelo (19-2)
  4. Biloxi (19-6)
  5. West Jones (22-2)
  6. Brookhaven (21-3)
  7. Neshoba Central (22-3)
  8. Pontotoc (25-1)
  9. D’Iberville (19-5)
  10. Meridian (17-5)

Class 6A

  1. Hancock (25-1)
  2. Germantown (22-2)
  3. Tupelo (19-2)
  4. Biloxi (19-6)
  5. D’Iberville (19-5)

Class 5A

  1. West Jones (22-2)
  2. Brookhaven (21-3)
  3. Neshoba Central (22-3)
  4. Vicksburg (22-5)
  5. Lafayette (19-5)

Class 4A

  1. Pontotoc (25-1)
  2. Louisville (21-2)
  3. Mooreville (23-3)
  4. Tishomingo County (23-2)
  5. Choctaw Central (19-6)

Class 3A

  1. Booneville (23-2)
  2. Noxubee County (20-3)
  3. Independence (20-3)
  4. Jeff Davis County (18-6)
  5. West Marion (20-4)

Class 2A

  1. Belmont (20-5)
  2. New Site (23-5)
  3. West Lincoln (20-1)
  4. Heidelberg (19-7)
  5. East Webster (18-8)

Class 1A

  1. Ingomar (29-1)
  2. Biggersville (18-4)
  3. Blue Mountain (18-5)
  4. Simmons (18-1)
  5. West Union (18-6)

