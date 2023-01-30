Read full article on original website
Related
mahometdaily.com
Scott Block turns passion into House of Brisket
For years Scott Block found himself raising cattle and farming grain, until one day he decided he was ready for a change of pace. “I’ve always enjoyed cooking,” Block shared. “I always made our family meals.” Eventually, Block’s passion turned into his livelihood. Originating in...
Hannibal Named One of the Most Beautiful Towns in Missouri
The internet is full of opinions and most of them aren't worth a cup of soup. However, when a major travel site speaks, it's a good idea to listen. That's what's happened here as Hannibal was just named one of the most beautiful towns in Missouri. The website I'm referring...
Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past
This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
Nominations Wanted for ‘Coolest Item Made in Illinois’ Contest
Illinois is home to some of the most amazing products you find on shelves and in stores. Now the Illinois Manufacturers Association wants you to decide which product is the coolest. The 4th Annual "Coolest Things Made in Illinois" contest is underway celebrating items made in the state. From John...
Epic Bike Trail Crossing America Will Come Straight Thru Illinois
Are you up for an adventure? Would you like to make it happen on a bike? That will be a possibility in the very near future as there's a bike trail that will cross all of America and it's coming straight through Illinois. Have you heard about the Great American...
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Where’s the Best Grilled Cheese in Missouri? Yelp Says Food Truck
Let's face it. Grilled cheese is so loved it's practically it's own food group. What's the best you can get in Missouri? According to Yelp, you need to go in search of a St. Louis food truck. My needs are simple. I asked the internet to tell me what the...
Missouri Has One of the Biggest Indoor Adventure Parks
Are your kids bouncing off the walls during these cold days of winter? You might want to look at taking them to the biggest indoor park in Missouri. Big Air Trampoline Park is located in Branson, Missouri, and is a 40-000 square foot facility for kids to burn all that burnt-up energy they have this winter. There are trampolines, rock climbing walls, and walls to bounce off of, and for all ages. You literally could spend hours upon hours in a place like this.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
Probably Don’t Take The Kids On Vacation To These Illinois Cities
When the temperatures are subzero and the outdoor conditions are miserable, that's the perfect time to start planning a family vacation somewhere fun and warm. But if this is going to be a getaway that you're taking the kids along for, you may want to plan ahead to make sure the city you're visiting has plenty of activities and attractions that are family-friendly.
How a groundhog began predicting weather, Illinois’ connection to the holiday
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Each year, thousands of people anticipate Groundhog Day. People wait to see if a rodent can predict with its shadow whether there will be six more weeks of winter. The holiday’s creation goes back centuries. and Illinois even has its part in the story. How Groundhog Day was created According to History.com, […]
Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?
It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
What is the Most Legendary Place to Stay in all of Missouri?
There is one hotel in Missouri that is more legendary than all the others, some of the most famous people in the world have stayed there at the hotel's peak. After all these years it is still a special place to stay when you're in the Show-Me State. According to...
Two Children’s Museums in Illinois Just Voted the Best in Nation
There is something about going to a children's museum and being able to interact with exhibits, playing and climbing, and learning and Illinois has two of the very best children's museums in the nation. Yes, we love going to the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, but those are not...
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
New features added to iCash website for Illinois residents
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In honor of National Unclaimed Property Day, you'll want to check the Illinois treasurer's iCash website.There are two new updates - one is a chatbot named Abe, who will answer your questions.And you can also alert friends or relatives who do not know they have unclaimed property.The iCash website is a searchable database to help Illinois citizens locate and claim their property.
Illinois quick hits: Retailer announces closures; Caterpillar workers favor strike
Bed, Bath and Beyond announces closures Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including 10 in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. Store locations affected by the announcement include Chicago, Champaign, Bourbonnais Joliet, Vernon Hills, Quincy, Gurnee, Schaumburg and downstate Fairview Heights and Carbondale. ...
Can I have tinted car windows in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is to tinted in that State of Illinois? As it turns out, tinting windows in Illinois not only depends on which car window it is, but also the type of vehicles, according to the Wabash County Sheriff. It […]
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 0